What’s On Tonight: The Witches Arrive On ‘AHS: Apocalypse’

FX

American Horror Story: Apocalypse (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – The witches arrive at Outpost 3 tonight, and Michael is not happy. The dude has an aversion to the coven, which sucks for him since Cordelia, Myrtle, and Madison are back and fully in control of their powers. The three brought Mallory, Coco, and Dinah back from the dead and they look to be ready to go toe-to-toe with the son of Satan.

Burden of Truth (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Joanna uses the law to her advantage to make a dent in the case.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Another crossover event … yippie. No really, we know some of you live for this sh*t so in your honor, the show is kicking off a three-part crossover event with the firehouse responding to an out-of-control blaze that consumes a 15-story apartment building, and a familiar face may be one of the victims trapped inside.

Empire (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Cookie and Lucious learn it’s not easy launching a new artist without the infinite resources of their media conglomerate, but when they’re offered two lucrative deals to buy Treasure some fame, they make a surprising decision.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – A castaway gets the boot tonight.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Adam’s girlfriend is back from NYU, and her time away initiates changes in the pair’s relationship. Meanwhile, Beverly decides to teach her future-daughter-in-law some domestic skills.

American Housewife (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – Katie and Greg split up parenting duties, so Katie can have more time to focus on work. That leaves Greg to advise Oliver on how to handle his friendships and Katie to insert herself in Taylor’s love life.

Chicago Med (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – The second of the three-part crossover, the Chicago Med team finds itself on high alert after victims of the building fire are rushed to the ER. Dr. Rhodes fights to save the life of one of their own while Dr. Halstead and his brother Jay confront some personal demons.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Hayley goes to Mitch and Cam for advice after her rendezvous with Dylan while Gloria tries to find out if Manny’s Canadian girlfriend actually exists.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Mateo pulls a shocking stunt to reveal Star’s pregnancy which causes the trolls on Twitter to go off. Meanwhile, Cassie and Maurice team up for an unlikely venture and Derek returns home to help Miss Ruby out of trouble.

SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Season two premieres with Jason and the team heading to the Gulf of Guinea after an oil rig is taken over by armed militants who hold its American crew hostage.

Single Parents (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) – Douglas is chosen to host the kids’ next sleepover, and Will uses the part as an excuse to get in some much-needed bonding time.

A Million Little Things (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – The group shows up to support Sophie during a father/daughter dance at school while Maggie encounters a blast from the past and someone receives a cryptic voicemail from Jon.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – The three-part crossover ends with the crew hunting the man responsible for the deadly fire.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Season 14 kicks off with the BAU searching for Reid and Garcia, and they’re kidnapped by Benjamin Merva.

South Park (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – Butters and a parish priest develop a special bond, but the town calls in the Catholic Church when the pair go missing.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Ryan Gosling, Dana White, Devin Field

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Bradley Cooper, Kathryn Hahn, Jim James

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Nick Kroll, Jodie Whittaker, Cat Power

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Molly Shannon, Constance Wu, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Daxx Nielsen

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Jeff Bridges, Jenny Slate, Arctic Monkeys

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Neil deGrasse Tyson

Conan: Conor McGregor, Brian Posehn, the Kills