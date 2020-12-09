Alabama Snake (HBO 9:00pm EST and streaming on HBO Max) — With a subtitle like The Haunting Tale Of An Attempted Murder By Rattlesnake, how exactly can go wrong with this documentary film? The story follows a Pentecostal minister and serpent handler, Glenn Summerford, who attempted to commit murder-by-rattlesnake with the victim being his wife. These events rocked a sleepy community in Scottsboro, Alabama, and the trial was something else. Never before seen interviews and footage promise to give a rare glimpse at the culture of Pentecostal snake-handling churches while painting a terrifying Southern Gothic portrait of the accused murderer in question.

The Surgeon’s Cut (Netflix documentary series) — Four ground-breaking surgeons get the global spotlight to showcase their visionary methods. You’ll see innovative operations and procedures and follow each physician’s journey into the realm of surgery. In the end, the series will show everyone how human innovation is constantly reshaping how people understand the human body, including applications within fetal medicine, neurosurgery, transplant surgery and cardiology.

Devils (CW, 8:00pm EST) — The Patrick Dempsey-starring series of international financial intrigue picks up with Massimo attempting to form an unholy alliance while searching for “smoking gun” evidence to use against Dominic.

Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2020 (CW, 9:00pm EST) — Prepare yourself for a countdown of the 12 greatest holiday commercials of all time, all to mark the 12 days of Christmas. As a bonus, the special will include mentions of other wonderful commercials from around the globe.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Rachel Maddow, Megan Thee Stallion

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Keegan-Michael Key, Isla Fisher, Ingrid Andress… More About Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Jon Hamm, Meghan Trainor, Earth, Wind & Fire

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Jamie Dornan, Dr. Michael Eric Dyson

In case you missed these picks from last Wednesday:

Alien Worlds (Netflix documentary series) — This four-part series is Earth-based, sort-of, in the sense that astronomers will apply the laws of life as we know it to the rest of the universe. After watching what unfolds, you might get a look at what these alien species might look like, along with how they feed, evolve, and (of course) reproduce.

Baby God (HBO documentary film) — The late Dr. Quincy Fortier’s misdeeds get the spotlight, going back to the 1960s when he opened Women’s Hospital in Las Vegas in the 1960s and made fertility dreams come true. However, he frequently did so with his own sperm and without their consent. Yikes.