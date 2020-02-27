If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Altered Carbon: Season 2: Season 2 (Netflix series, Thursday) – Get ready for a sci-fi switcheroo because Anthony Mackie is the new Joel Kinnaman in this series. Mackie’s playing the new host for Kovacs, who’s still digging into murder mysteries and seeking redemption after already pretty much achieving immortality. The show’s so twisty and a compelling drama, and even though Mackie’s everywhere right now, he found some time to help Kovacs work toward humanity’s survival.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Cocaine and weapons have gone missing from the Nine-Nine’s evidence lock-up, and the squad must turn inward to find the culprit. Cocaine really does make the world go ’round!

Katy Keene (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — The newest Riverdale spinoff can’t seem to make Katy Keene stop messing up her professional life with her personal one. This week, she’s looking for help from Pepper.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Jeff’s return is throwing a wrench into Amy’s organization of a community service event, and Garrett’s attempting to prove his strengths to Dina.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Karen’s showing off the newest love of her life, Will, but both Will and Grace suspect Phil of dastardly ulterior motives. Is this show getting dark? Miss Coco Peru is also shutting down the bar, so there you go.

Deputy (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — Home invasions in West Hollywood lead the department to uncover a burglary ring who’s strangely attempting to earn bragging rights. Not a smart move, criminals.

A Million Little Things (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Gary ruins Maggie’s first date with a new love interest, and Rome’s meeting with a Hollywood power player while Delilah’s on the brink of having “the talk” with Sophie.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Mark Wahlberg, Storm Reid

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: John Mulaney, Bad Bunny, Bad Bunny

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: John Turturro, KALEO

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Elisabeth Moss, Richard E. Grant, Mt. Joy, Michel’Le Baptiste

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Alison Brie, Will Forte, Doug Smith

A Little Later With Lilly Singh: Retta