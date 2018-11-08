What’s On Tonight: Amazon’s ‘Patriot’ Returns For Season 2

Amazon

Patriot (Amazon) — Amazon’s hour-long espionage series returns with darker comedy and an even bigger job. After failing in his mission to influence the election in Iran, and losing 11 million euros last season, undercover operative John Tavner is instructed by his dad — also an agent who happens to be played by Terry O’Quinn — to take more extreme action. In other words, John’s got a politician to murder and he’s enlisting his mom’s help to do it.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Meredith heads to Los Angeles to consult with Catherine about the new foundation while a heavily pregnant nurse collapses at the hospital.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Sam, Dean, Mary, and Bobby must confront their worst fears in order to save Maggie after a hunt gone wrong.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Amy’s forced to come into work just one day after giving birth after her maternity leave is revoked by corporate. Meanwhile, Garrett and Jonah take over for Glenn by vetting the store’s seasonal hires.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Sheldon struggles to bond with Amy’s father after Wolowitz impresses him with magic tricks.

Thursday Night Football: Carolina Panthers at Pittsburgh Steelers (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The Panthers take on the Steelers at Heinz Field.

The Good Place (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Eleanor takes a not-so-happy trip down memory lane.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — George Sr. becomes jealous over Georgie’s bond with Herschel while Sheldon is consumed with a video game.

Legacies (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Alaric realizes keeping secrets from his students may be causing more harm than good after Hope, Lizzie, Josie, and MG are forced to participate in a community service project in the Mystic Falls town square as punishment for breaking the rules.

The Voice (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — The show takes a look back at the journey of the Top 24 from blind auditions to the live playoffs.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Bonnie takes up a new hobby while Christy and Wendy help Jill clean out her closet.

Station 19 (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Capt. Sullivan enlists an unlikely ally in his quest to help the station bond.

Murphy Brown (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — The “Murphy in the Morning” team, Avery and Phyllis join Jim at a lifetime achievement award gala in his honor, hosted by Katie Couric and attended by Murphy’s worst-ever secretary.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Annalise and Nate continue to fight for justice despite the interference of the governor, whom Annalise begins to suspect may be sabotaging her case.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — A waitress at a trendy NYC eatery is sexually assaulted after hours while working a VIP party.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Hondo experiences discrimination from a fellow officer during a training as the team hunts a group of criminals reenacting the crimes of the infamous Symbionese Liberation Army.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Anthony Anderson, Sebastian Stan, Jeff Goldblum

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Emma Stone, Bridget Everett, Finesse Mitchell

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Billy Crystal, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Big Red Machine

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Tracy Morgan, David Remnick, Franklin Vanderbilt

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Minnie Driver, Jack Whitehall, Chloe x Halle

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Swizz Beatz