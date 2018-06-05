What’s On Tonight: ‘Humans’ Returns To Further Blur The Line Between Mankind And Machines

Humans (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) — As the consciousness code’s release approaches its one-year anniversary, the lines between human and synth-kind become blurred again during a catastrophe in the Season 3 premiere.

Legion (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — The episode examines what it means to be good amid displays of reunion, ruination, and rage.

The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Unlikely allies, serious threats, and tests of allegiance test Kane, Wonkru, and Clarke to make careful decisions.

The Fosters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — The family goes to Brandon and Eliza’s wedding in Turk & Caicos, but the future-in-laws aren’t too friendly.

Love Connection (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — Singles go on blind dates and must tell a studio audience everything, no matter how humiliating.

48 Hours: NCIS (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — A missing military wife leads to the discovery of a Marine sergeant’s dual life, and agents discover something dark.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Auditions are underway for the season’s hopefuls on this reality show.

World Of Dance (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — A qualifying round will bring out true contenders in a show format familiar to all.

Beat Shazam (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — Special guest Kareem-Abdul Jabbar lends a hand while basketball superfans compete for the ultimate prize.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Claire Danes, Jason Mitchell, Musical Guest Pusha T

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Ariana Grande

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: President Bill Clinton with James Patterson, Tig Notaro

Conan: Chris Hardwick, Leslie Bibb

