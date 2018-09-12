What’s On Tonight: ‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Is Here

FX

American Horror Story: Apocalypse (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – As is always the case with Ryan Murphy, there’s not much to go on for his latest AHS installment besides a few cryptic teasers and some nightmare-inducing images shared on Twitter. But we’re still hyped all the same. We know Apocalypse will be a crossover between season one’s Murder House and season three’s Coven anthologies, and we know some Murphy faves like Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Emma Roberts, Kathy Bates, and Jessica f*cking Lange will also be back. Aside from that, there seems to be some kind of apocalyptic event that brings this cast together under the iron fist of a new character named Venable (Paulson) who controls a place called Outpost 3. She’s keeping people safe from the radiation outside and also, maybe, creating a new master race that worships Satan? Really, anything goes at this point.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Another elimination takes place tonight.

Big Brother (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – The houseguests compete for the Power of Veto with the winner given the chance to change this week’s nominations.

Burden of Truth (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Joanna struggles to find direction when the case is dropped, and her law firm fires her until a whistleblower comes forward.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The remaining cooks face a pressure-filled test involving a common protein – beef, before facing an elimination challenge in which they must cook one incredible entrée for the judges’ mentors, chefs Daniel Boulud, Jonathan Waxman, and Lidia Bastianich.

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – While Samantha and Alex try to broker peace between two warring clients, the rest of the firm attempts to manage the damage caused by the return of an old foe.

World of Dance (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Season two ends with the top acts from each division taking the stage to perform to a song of the judges’ choosing and their competitor’s choosing before a winner is crowned.

The Sinner (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Heather and Ambrose race against the clock to find Julian.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Christina Aguilera, Paul Scheer, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Daniel Radcliffe, Matt Czuchry, Teyana Taylor

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Keira Knightley, Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Martha Stewart

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, Dominic West

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Allison Brie, Keegan-Michael Key, Prof. Robert Winston

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Anna Kendrick