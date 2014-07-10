What’s On Tonight: Amy Poehler’s Brother Has An NBC Sitcom, Too

Hollywood Game Night (NBC, 8 p.m.) — Tonight’s contestants include Margaret Cho, Scott Wolf, Matthew Morrison, Martha Stewart, Mena Suvari, and Curtis Stone. What a horrible dinner party.
Rectify (Sundance, 9 p.m.) — “Amantha considers a depressing plan.” That is peak Rectify.
Welcome to Sweden (NBC, 9 p.m.) — Series premiere. NBC waited until July to premiere this import, about Amy Poehler’s brother Greg, who was trained as a lawyer IRL, moving to Sweden to be with his lady love. Amy shows up in the pilot, as do Will Ferrell and Aubrey Plaza in future episodes.
Working the Engels (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — Series premiere. “A family of ne’er-do-wells bands together to run a law firm, with a minor problem: only one’s qualified to practice law.” That sounds as bad as this looks.
Comedy Bang! Bang! (IFC, 10:30 p.m.) — Does Josh Groban sing anymore, or does he only randomly appear in comedies? I honestly have no idea. Anyway, he’s on tonight’s CBB.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Michael Douglas and Paul Morrissey on Letterman; Dana Carvey and Hailee Steinfeld on Fallon; Carl Reiner on Ferguson; and Keri Russell on Meyers.
“Amantha considers a depressing plan.” – Please tell me that it’s going into the rim renting business with Ted Jr!!
Please tell me that’s just a typo for Samantha.
@Alvis Got Banned Iknowright.
I watched all of season 1 and it wasn’t until season 2 that it actually registered that this chicks name was “Amantha”. I cringe everytime I hear it now.
I was going to watch the show but then decided fuck no after her QA here.
I love Suits but is pretends to bea lawyer really such a great concept we needed another take on it?
Josh Groban was on Marc Maron’s podcast recently and he said he’s always wanted to be in comedy, the music thing was just a lucky break that made him a star. What a great Hollywood story.
In my Emmy’s, Rectify would definitely be nominated for Outstanding Drama and Abigail Spencer for Actress
Gonna tune in to Big Brother to see what really retarded behavior we are gonna get out of Devin. Good lord that guy is an idiot. Such a colossal asshat. Then I’ll probably see what weirdness goes down on Dominion.
+1
Such a crazy eviction!!
Is that the guy who went to UF? My father-in-law arrested the guy who gave him that black eye from the photo he showed at the start of the season. He also told him he deserved what he got. And I also do not watch Big Bro so I don’t really know what I’m talking about but my wife does and she is very proud of that story and her Pops.
@Dave Star – no it’s not the same guy. he’s just a different type of asshole. his name is Zach
I’m concerned Devin is going to stab a housemate if they imply he’s a liar again.
MI: Ghost Protocol is on FX. Better than anything on this list.