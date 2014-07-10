What’s On Tonight: Amy Poehler’s Brother Has An NBC Sitcom, Too

Hollywood Game Night (NBC, 8 p.m.) — Tonight’s contestants include Margaret Cho, Scott Wolf, Matthew Morrison, Martha Stewart, Mena Suvari, and Curtis Stone. What a horrible dinner party.

Rectify (Sundance, 9 p.m.) — “Amantha considers a depressing plan.” That is peak Rectify.

Welcome to Sweden (NBC, 9 p.m.) — Series premiere. NBC waited until July to premiere this import, about Amy Poehler’s brother Greg, who was trained as a lawyer IRL, moving to Sweden to be with his lady love. Amy shows up in the pilot, as do Will Ferrell and Aubrey Plaza in future episodes.

Working the Engels (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — Series premiere. “A family of ne’er-do-wells bands together to run a law firm, with a minor problem: only one’s qualified to practice law.” That sounds as bad as this looks.

Comedy Bang! Bang! (IFC, 10:30 p.m.) — Does Josh Groban sing anymore, or does he only randomly appear in comedies? I honestly have no idea. Anyway, he’s on tonight’s CBB.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Michael Douglas and Paul Morrissey on Letterman; Dana Carvey and Hailee Steinfeld on Fallon; Carl Reiner on Ferguson; and Keri Russell on Meyers.