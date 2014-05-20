What’s On Tonight: Amy Schumer Is Funnier Than Key & Peele? Discuss.

American Idol (Fox, 8 p.m.) — Part one of a the finale.

Dancing with the Stars (ABC, 9 p.m.) — A winner is announced.

The Voice (NBC, 9 p.m.) — A winner is announced.

I Wanna Marry Harry (Fox, 9 p.m.) — Yep. Summer television is beginning.

Playing House (USA, 10 p.m.) — Did anyone see the short-lived Best Friends Forever with Lennon Parham and Jessica St. Clair? This is pretty much that exact same show with a different title plus Keegan-Michael Key. It’s fun.

Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy, 10:30) — GQ lists Amy Schumer ahead of Key & Peele as the funniest person alive (behind only Louis C.K.). Julia Louis Dreyfus is number 15. Bill Murray is not on the list. Discuss.

Fargo (FX, 10 p.m.) — Martin Freeman is great in his role as Lester Nygaard, but what he really wanted to be play was a “a serial killer, a f—ing rapist, drug dealer, whatever.”

LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Letterman has kid scientists on tonight; Charlize Theron and Josh Hartnett are on The Tonight Show; Johnny Knoxville is on Kimmel; Seth Meyers has James McAvoy; Matt Weiner is on The Colbert Report, and Molly Shannon is on Conan.

