What’s On Tonight: Amy Schumer Is Funnier Than Key & Peele? Discuss.

American Idol (Fox, 8 p.m.) — Part one of a the finale.
Dancing with the Stars (ABC, 9 p.m.) — A winner is announced.
The Voice (NBC, 9 p.m.) — A winner is announced.
I Wanna Marry Harry (Fox, 9 p.m.) — Yep. Summer television is beginning.
Playing House (USA, 10 p.m.) — Did anyone see the short-lived Best Friends Forever with Lennon Parham and Jessica St. Clair? This is pretty much that exact same show with a different title plus Keegan-Michael Key. It’s fun.
Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy, 10:30) — GQ lists Amy Schumer ahead of Key & Peele as the funniest person alive (behind only Louis C.K.). Julia Louis Dreyfus is number 15. Bill Murray is not on the list. Discuss.
Fargo (FX, 10 p.m.) — Martin Freeman is great in his role as Lester Nygaard, but what he really wanted to be play was a “a serial killer, a f—ing rapist, drug dealer, whatever.”
LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Letterman has kid scientists on tonight; Charlize Theron and Josh Hartnett are on The Tonight Show; Johnny Knoxville is on Kimmel; Seth Meyers has James McAvoy; Matt Weiner is on The Colbert Report, and Molly Shannon is on Conan.
No. She’s great, don’t get me wrong, but K&P is funnier.
To be honest, I don’t find either show to be consistently funny. All 3 comedians are incredibly funny people, but both are just Chappelle Show-lite.
K&P has its moments. I have honestly never watched Inside Amy, but her standup was pretty good. Not as funny as Wanda Sykes, but funny…
No Bill Murray? Your list is invalid.
I can’t figure out why she bothers me, but she just does. I just think of the look on Steve-O’s face after her ill-timed joke about Ryan Dunn at the Roast. She’s also a butterface, i guess
Apparently I like her for all the reasons she bothers you. I thought the Dunn joke was as sobering as it needed to be, and her self-deprecating, “butterface”-themed material is some of her best. (She should be nowhere near #2 on that list, however.)
It wasn’t a Dunn joke. It was a Steve O joke.
See also, How Roasts Work, page 1.)
“I don’t think she’s very funny because she isn’t really hot” – People that don’t understand comedy
@crispyaod – seriously. the fuck is wrong with some of you?
Also, there is no such thing as an “ill timed joke”
I find her more attractive simply because she’s funny. I would think she was hot regardless.
I guess that argument means Gilda Radner wasnt funny?
The article says that there is no particular order other than having Louis C.K. at the top… but then they have numbers. This makes no sense.
Ugh, I got to catch up on Fargo. Isn’t bad teacher on tonight? Or is that tomorrow? I feel like something else that’s good is supposed to be on tonight.
Deadliest Catch!
Not much to add about the (stupid) list, but R.I.P. Best Friends Forever. I liked that show, but Playing House has felt better from the start, probably because the supporting/guest stars have been awesome. Key is a regular, as is Zach Woods, and for guest stars they had Andy Daly on last week, and Rafi up this week.
I approve of those Mad Men-like episode descriptions. They really sell what I will be in for. Louie does the same thing.
I buy this. Key & Peele is funnier than Inside Amy Schumer. Her show is still very good. However, she is a better stand-up than them. So, K&P is a funnier show, but she gets the nod for more complete comedy.
I don’t find anything Amy Schumer does to be funny. I literally just sit there with a blank face when I’ve watched a couple of her shows. She’s the Carlos Mencia of female comedy.
Now, Broad City on the other hand, is fucking amazing.
This shit right here.
Broad City is what Girls strives to be: dopey young females doing whatever they want and not being judged for it. Except the characters are still endearing in BC. Also I’m in love with Abbi.
Catch up on Veep if you haven’t already. It’s having an amazing season.
She’s terrible and so one-note.
Nope. And it’s not even close. If she were a “he” that POS show would never have even made it to pilot.
I like her standup segments and the “Going Deep(?)” segments too. The sketches are hit and miss, as most are but I do think they’ve improved in the 2nd season.
Ive never laughed harder than when she voiced the fat cartoon where you could see its pussy. Holy hell.
No way in hell is she one of the funniest people alive. Admittedly, I haven’t given her enough of a shot to really gauge how funny she is, but I have seen enough of her stuff to know she’s not in any way comparable to Louis, Key, Peele, Hart, or Kroll in terms of funniness. But that’s not the only way in which that list is idiotic. Having the entire cast of Silicon Valley take up 6 spots? Why doesn’t the cast of Veep get that courtesy?
Anyway, I’d place Schumer more on a John Oliver, Martin Starr level. Funny people, but they have no place on a list like this.
You haven’t seen enough of her stuff to know how funny she is, but you know she cant compare to people in terms of funniness.
Makes total sense.
I thought that’d be easy enough to understand, but if you need some help, I can provide it. What I meant was that if she was as funny as any of those other guys, then every single thing I’ve seen her in would’ve made me laugh. Because that is the case for all those other guys I listed. Instead, she’s batting, at best, .500 with me. I’ve only seen like 10 of her sketches plus a bit of her standup, so I have to reserve judgment in terms of just how funny she is (which I normally wouldn’t bother to think about, but we are talking about a ranked list, here). But I know she doesn’t rank with those guys because you can’t reach 1.000 from .500.
She’s not funny though
Does anyone else think she looks like Nick Swardsons retarded twin sister?
If they were siblings, he definitely looks like the retarded one.
True
Her show does often remind me of Swardson material. It might be similar deliveries, too.
And theres a buddy cop movie right there. Call Danger Guererro, STAT.
Under different circumstances Amy Schumer would be the thick, racist white girl getting DP’d by Key & Peele in the funniest porn ever made. From then on, any white girl getting a train on her by two brothas would establish a new term called getting “KP’d”.
Does anyone else feel like uproxx is being invaded more and more each day by trolls/people with awful senses of humor?
Any post about a comedian I just brace for the worst now.
Also, I choose not to give a god damn what fucking GQ thinks is funny.
Well, she is both a comedian and a non-slender female. If there were an article someday announcing that she took some kinda job as a news personality, I think that comments section would later go on to be submitted as evidence in the Hague.
@dissident Im not sure if they’re trolls or just don’t know any better. “Stupid Assholes” is I think how they should be classified.
I just don’t think she’s funny. Her style of humor doesn’t really do anything for me. It doesn’t when a guy does it either.
I guess that is now trolling….
@Lets Chop Cats – no, that is not trolling. saying “she’s not funny though” like it’s some sort of fact, is either trolling or ignorant. take your pick which one you’d prefer.
@whatitiz73 – well generally people don’t say positive things about something to get a rise out of others. i mean, at the very least when i’m making declarative statements they’re not “this sucks”, “MEH NOT FUNNY”, etc.
First, why take comedy advice from a lifestyle magazine? Second, Louie’s last stand-up special was not up to snuff. I find him hilarious, but holding the #1 spot requires top notch stand-up.
@Alcoholics Gratuitous – I think the closing “Of course… but maybe” bit alone puts it as the best special of last year.
Just noticed my reply may not have made sense. I meant those three categories of people seem to inspire the largest amounts of terrible comments ’round here.
The list is invalid. No Paul F Thompkins or Patton Oswalt. And the cast of Silicon Valley take up half the list. (Funny show but not that high).
I didn’t bother to even look at the list, but I can confidently say that TJ Miller deserves a mention in any conversation regarding the funniest current comedians around.
The list is invalid because they’re throwing together comedic actors, stand ups, sketch comedians, etc. and assigning numbers randomly.
GQ is idiotic, but she is quite hilarious. I enjoy her show more than K&P, but thats personal preference.
BILL MURRAY IS A GODDAMN TREASURE. Fuck you, GQ.
GQ is shit. Amy Schumer and Key and Peele are equally enjoyable.
They’re both extremely funny, but K&P drags for me in the sketch intro banter. They drag on too long and they’re not as good at it as Chapelle was. Both shows have hit and miss sketches, but that’s going to happen on any show. If they trimmed the intro bits and just jumped into the sketches, they might have the edge, imo.
And I do agree Broad City deserves a spot on here more than Silicon Valley. I like SC but it’s a different animal.
When it comes to ranking Louis CK’s standup specials, it goes:
1. Chewed Up
2. Shameless
3. Oh My God
4. Live At The Beacon Theatre
5. Hilarious
Discuss…
Everyone is funnier than key and peele? Yes