TNT

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) — J feels the pressure from the cops who continue to investigate Morgan’s death while Smurf suspects someone in her family of being a rat.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The audition rounds continue as a variety of new and unusual acts perform for the judges.

MasterChef Junior (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Season seven ends with the home cooks whipping up the most extravagant three-course meal of their lives before a winner is announced.

The Bold Type (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — An unexpected ally gives Kat the encouragement she needs the night before her big election as Jane and Jacqueline take action on their workplace harassment case.

Blood & Treasure (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — A vital clue leads Danny and Lexi to an Austrian castle where the Germans may have hidden Cleopatra’s sarcophagus during World War II.

Songland (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Will.i.am comes to “Songland” to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be the next hit song for the Black Eyed Peas.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, Jessica Chastain, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Aloe Blacc

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Emma Thompson, Adam Scott

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Amber Scorah

Conan: Chelsea Handler, Rhys Nicholson