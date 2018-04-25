What’s On Tonight: ‘Archer’ Hits The Restart Button (Again)

FXX

Archer: Danger Island (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) – The show hits the restart button (again) this time bringing Archer and the crew to a nondescript World War II-era South Pacific island where he works as a commercial flyer, offering tours and looking for lost idols. Just go with it, okay?

Empire (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Lucious and Thirsty serve Eddie legal papers to put a stop to his takeover while Cookie reflects on her relationship with her mother and Jamal tries to create his first non-Empire single.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – An incident of vandalism and a deadly threat at Riverdale High put Archie on high alert. Meanwhile, the reveal of a devastating secret leads to a violent confrontation between Chic, Jughead, Betty, and Alice.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – One castaway takes it upon himself to break up a powerful alliance.

The Blacklist (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Armed with intel from an unexpected source, Liz races against Red to uncover his secrets.

Alex, Inc. (ABC, 8:30/9:00 p.m.) – Alex’s uses his own life experiences as material for his podcast, revealing some intimate details about his family that doesn’t sit well with wife Rooni. Later, Alex decides to use Rooni’s idea for a new podcast about a murder case she worked on, but husband and wife do not work well together.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Competition and jealousy rise among the artists on their first gig as a collective, while Andy struggles with his dreams versus his parents’ expectations.

Suits (USA, 9:00/10:00 p.m.) – Harvey and Louis go on the defensive after someone launches a surprise attack on the firm and Mike helps the clinic battle a class action suit. Later, in the season seven finale, Mike and Rachel try to juggle their commitments to the firm and to each other as Harvey enlists Jessica’s help in defending his practice.

The Expanse (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) — Avasarala and Bobbie seek refuge aboard the Rocinante while Earth contemplates a risky plan to gain the advantage in the war against Mars.

The Originals (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Hayley’s missing, which forces Klaus and Hope to have an explosive family reunion.

SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Ray goes undercover to complete a high-stakes money swap and Jason attempts to take down a terrorist known to wear a suicide belt.

Code Black (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Season three opens with a drug bust-turned-shootout that tests the doctors’ courage and grit after they’re tasked with saving a little girl caught in the crossfire.

Designated Survivor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Attorney Ethan West proves to be a thorn in the president’s side after he begins interrogating Kirkman’s closest advisors and staff.

Krypton (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — Seg is faced with an impossible choice that will shape the El legacy and the fate of the universe.

The Americans (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – With the summit quickly approaching, Elizabeth recruits Philip to help with a mission that could provide game-changing intel.

Brockmire (IFC, 10:00 p.m.) – Season two opens with Brockmire still trying to climb his way back to the top of the sportscaster world, this time taking a job in New Orleans. If you guessed that city wouldn’t be a good fit for a washed-up alcoholic radio guy, you guessed right.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman, Karen Gillan, Sebastian Stan, Josh Brolin, Middle Kids

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra, David Blaine

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Lucy Liu, Henry Winkler, Run the Jewels

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Jimmy Fallon, Patton Oswalt, Kylie Minogue, Sarah Tomek

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Mark Ruffalo, Mackenzie Davis, Chelsea Clinton

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Gov. Ricardo Rossello, Christina Hendricks

Conan: Jim Jefferies, Chris Gethard, Joe Machi