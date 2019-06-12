What’s On Tonight: ‘Archer’ Eats A Bad Sandwich, And ‘Krypton’ Returns

FX

Archer (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — A bad sandwich releases something dark inside the crew as they fight for survival in space.

Stanley Cup Playoff: Game 7: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. From TD Garden. The Bruins avoided elimination with a 5-1 win in Game 6 against the Blues to tie up the series 3-3.

The Amazing Race (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The teams head to Croatia and try not to get tongue-twisted while reciting poetry on a bumpy ride in-country.

grown-ish (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Zoey invites Junior on a night out but is left alone when Junior connects with one of her college friends.

Card Sharks (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — ABC’s latest game show premieres. This one forces two players to face off against each other in a card match with a $10,000 cash prize.

First Responders Live (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Another premiere tonight, this one of a documentary series that highlights the heroics of firefighters, police officers, and first responders.

Jane the Virgin (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Rafael wants to take a different approach to Mateo’s problems at school while Jane convinces Petra to go out for a ladies’ night once she learns Rafael is dating again.

Krypton (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — The superhero origins story returns with Seg-El is stranded far from home and his grandfather leading a rebellion against General Zod.

Match Game (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Jason Alexander, Sheryl Underwood, Gabriel Iglesias, Constance Zimmer, Michael Che, and Bridget Everet are the panelists tonight.

Younger (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) — Kelsey’s debut as a publisher is marred by the fact that her company is in crisis while Josh discovers the paternity of Clare’s baby.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Chris Hemsworth, the Jonas Brothers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Beto O’Rourke, Billy Porter

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Jim Gaffigan, Linda Cardellini, Ocean Vuong

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Tiffany Haddish, Don Cheadle, Keane

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Tessa Thompson

Conan: Louie Anderson, Matt Braunger