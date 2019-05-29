FXX

Archer (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — The show’s 10th season kicks off with the crew of the Seamus awakening to the smell of shepherd’s pie and immediately brainstorming ways to monetize their new guest’s talent in the kitchen.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Season 11 begins in L.A. with hopeful Ninjas taking on six obstacles before the two fastest finishers are given a shot at advancing straight to the finals in Las Vegas.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Season 10 premieres with 36 cooks entering the kitchen and “auditioning” in front of a panel of judges for a spot in the Top 20.

The Amazing Race (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The teams travel to Switzerland where they free-fall over 400 feet into the Gletscherschlucht Glacier.

Jane the Virgin (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Jane struggles to balance her writing duties on Rogelio’s telenovela with finishing her own novel and she angers Rafael in the process when she makes a doctor’s appointment for Mateo that he disagrees with.

The InBetween (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — In the premiere of this supernatural crime drama, a woman named Cassie with psychic abilities uses her gifts to help her father solve a young girl’s murder and inadvertently stirs an evil spirit.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Nandor makes a house call to one of his living descendants while a lover from Nadja’s past resurfaces.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Dr. Jill Biden