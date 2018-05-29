What’s On Tonight: The Bluths Are Back Together Again In ‘Arrested Development’ Season 5

News Editor
05.29.18

Netflix

Arrested Development (Netflix) — Although the show’s recent promotional efforts have been fraught with controversy and wild backpedaling, the Bluth family has returned to Netflix for the fifth season of the cult hit.

Legion (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — The search for Farouk’s body continues, even though the last episode showed the characters not growing any closer to their unknown destination

48 Hours: NCIS (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — The show digs into the fate of a vanished young Navy officer whose family believes was the victim of foul play after he was classified as a deserter.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Auditions are underway for a new crop of hopefuls in the Season 13 premiere.

Beat Shazam (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — The game show returns for a Season 2 premiere of contestants attempting to name wide-ranging songs from snippets.

Love Connection (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — The dating show’s new season sends more singles on blind dates before they answer questions for a live audience.

World Of Dance (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Performers gather to show off their artistry, precision, and athleticism, all while aiming for the $1 million prize.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Keri Russell, Pamela Adlon, Maddie Poppe

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jennifer Lopez, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Car Seat Headrest

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Amy Schumer, Madeleine Albright, Giada De Laurentiis

Conan: Heather Graham, Gad Elmaleh, Sofi Tukker

