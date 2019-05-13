CW

Arrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Season seven closes with a final showdown between Oliver and Emiko that brings back some familiar faces and puts others in jeopardy.

9-1-1 (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Season two wraps up with Buck facing a life-or-death situation after two mall bombs cause chaos around the city.

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Season 15 premieres with Hannah returning to find love amongst a new crop of 30 hopeful bachelors while her friends Demi Burnett and Katie Morton from the 23rd season of The Bachelor spy on the men in the mansion, reporting back their findings in a new twist to the reality show’s format.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Constantine is forced to make an impossible choice over who to save from Hell as Sara and Ava concoct a risky plan to take back the Time Bureau.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The top 8 artists perform for America’s vote after pairing up to perform competitive duets on songs from the Beatles.

Chernobyl (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Ulana makes a desperate attempt to reach Valery and warn him about the threat of another explosion.

The Code (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Abe and Harper try to track down a website owner who is inciting violence by having Marines confront and expose civilians who are publicly pretending to serve in the Corps.

Knightfall (History, 10:00 p.m.) — The fate of the Knights Templar looks all but sealed as Landry and his brothers await their execution.

The Enemy Within (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Keaton and Shepherd prevent the assassination of a high-profile congresswoman based on intel from a captured Tal fugitive but when Shepherd interrogates the political figure, who built her election campaign on Shepherd’s arrest, the group uncovers shocking information about the origins of Tal.

Gentleman Jack (HBO, 10:00 p.m.) — Lister begins to suspect Ann of keeping secrets after the death of a close friend induces panic in the woman.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Milo Ventimiglia, Pete Buttigieg, Morrissey

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Bill Hader, James Bay

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Anthony Anderson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Johnny Radelat

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Jason Sudeikis