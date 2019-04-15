What’s On Tonight: Team ‘Arrow’ Faces Off Against One Of Their Own

CW

Arrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Arrow returns with Laurel going full Black Siren mode after her criminal history is exposed to everyone in Star City. Dinah aims to bring Laurel in after she embarks on a particularly nasty crime spree, but Felicity tries to reason with her friend. When nothing works, the two women are forced to face off against each other.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Mona, Sara, Charlie, and Zari travel to 1809 to save Mona’s favorite author, Jane Austen, while Constantine is shook by a message from the beyond during an impromptu seance.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — New York City is plagued by a demon outbreak on Halloween because of course.

The Neighborhood (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Calvin confronts an unexpected truth about himself when a reclusive, grumpy resident of the neighborhood dies.

The Resident (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Conrad is tasked with telling Nic about her sister’s worsening condition as The Raptor and Nina rush to save a mother and son who enter the ER with devastating injuries.

Man With a Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Adam gets jealous when Teddy names Andi as his hero for a school essay.

9-1-1 (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Metro LA’s 9-1-1 system is hit with a massive system-wide power outage, and the call center must go old school in responding to emergencies.

The Code (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — John and Maya head to a war zone when they are assigned to opposite sides of the courtroom in the case of Marine charged with abandoning his post during combat.

Into the Badlands (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) — The Widow, Gaius, and Tilda bring an end to the bloody civil war while Sunny faces off against a figure from his past who’s aligned themselves with the Black Lotus.

Knightfall (History, 10:00 p.m.) — King Philip sends Gawain on a mission where he comes face to face with his former Templar brothers.

The Enemy Within (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — We finally learn what led Shepherd to betray her country and how she wound up in prison.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Dax Shepard, Linda Cardellini, Weezer

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Cher, Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Micaela Diamond

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Molly Shannon, Gary Cole, Paul Simon, Trevor Noah

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Tracy Morgan, Willie Geist, Ingrid Andress

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Max Minghella, Sean Paul + J Balvin

Conan: Taylor Schilling