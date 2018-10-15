What’s On Tonight: ‘Arrow’ Removes The Mask On The Season 7 Premiere

CW

Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Season seven kicks off with Oliver behind bars after revealing his identity as the Green Arrow to the public and the FBI. While he tries to keep his head down in order to get his sentenced reduced, Dinah and Diggle ditch their costumes for normal jobs, but not every vigilante is on board with that plan.

Dancing With the Stars (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Past contestants return to help with this week’s trio dances, and an elimination occurs.

The Neighborhood (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Dave gifts Calvin a key to his house in case of an emergency and Calvin returns the favor, or so Dave thinks.

The Resident (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Chastain is flooded with patients from a concert where a stampede left victims trampled. Nic and Conrad try to mend a thrill seeker with a long list of injuries while Devon works on a musician with an alcohol addiction.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — We move out of blind auditions and into the battle rounds tonight.

Happy Together (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Jake and Claire go on an intense diet and exercise program as a form of solidarity when Cooper must get in shape for an upcoming underwear ad.

9-1-1 (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Maddie goes on a ride-along with Athena while the rest of the dispatchers help victims at a military funeral and a movie theater.

Magnum P.I. (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — A friend of Higgins and an art connoisseur hires Magnum to help with his security but his murder throws suspicion on Thomas.

Bull (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Business becomes personal for Bull when TAC assists with a civil suit against the bank that funded the terrorists responsible for Cable’s death.

Manifest (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — A mysterious message leads Saanvi and Ben to investigate the plane’s crew, uncovering a shocking secret about flight 828.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Glassman’s post-op hallucinations force him to confront a terrible personal tragedy while Shaun uses his own past to help an intellectually disabled teen separate from his parents.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Adam Sandler, Eminem

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Melissa McCarthy, Phoebe Robinson

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Jon Hamm, Judy Greer

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Amandla Stenberg