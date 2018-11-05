What’s On Tonight: A New Vigilante Is On The Loose On ‘Arrow’

CW

Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Both Oliver and Felicity resort to drastic measures in their quest to capture Diaz while Dinah must decide whether following orders to capture the new Green Arrow is the best thing for the city.

The Neighborhood (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Dave has special plans for his anniversary with Gemma. Meanwhile, Calvin and Tina have their hands full looking after the couple’s son for the evening.

The Resident (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Nic and Conrad try to convince Bell to stop a hospital drug trial after patients begin exhibiting life-threatening symptoms while Devon tests his new medical device on Julian.

Happy Together (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Cooper’s plan to impress a pop singer with a grand romantic gesture prompts Jake and Claire to start showing their love for each other in over-the-top ways.

9-1-1 (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — A woman goes to extremes to get her husband’s attention on top of a freeway overpass, and Buck considers getting back in the dating game.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The crew travels back to 1970s-era London to thwart a fugitive targetting the British monarchy.

Magnum P.I. (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Magnum goes looking for a little girl’s missing cat and stumbles upon the body of a murdered cat owner who used to be an FBI agent.

Bull (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Bull confronts his guilt over closing his psychiatric practice to start TAC when his former patient, a young woman who is a clinical sociopath, goes on trial for killing her brother.

Manifest (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Cal suffers from a life-threatening fever that may be linked to a missing passenger from Flight 828.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — A young violinist’s future is threatened because of Shaun and Morgan’s bickering.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Taraji P. Henson, Sebastian Maniscalco, Imagine Dragons

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Rachel Maddow, Sam Heughan, Carly Rae Jepsen

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jude Law, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Flynn McGarry

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Claire Foy, Lucas Hedges, boygenius, Franklin Vanderbilt

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Richard Madden, KISS, Snow Patrol

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Sen. Cory Booker, Gov. John Kasich