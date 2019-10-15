The Conners (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Becky takes a bartending job to help cover the costs of raising a child. As great as this is, though, Dan grows worried that her exposure to that lifestyle will trigger her past struggles with alcoholism.

The Flash (The CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Barry has long known that he was going to die in the near future, but now that the precise date has been changed to something a lot sooner, he just can’t seem to cope. Will “The Fastest Man Alive” be able to thwart the Monitor’s plans?

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — The past, present, and future collide when Kevin looks back on his life, Rebecca tries to connect with Randall at college, and new parents Kate and Toby do everything they can to give Baby Jack a great childhood.

Empire (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — Every time the Lyons seem like they’ve got it all together and things are peachy, guess again. An otherwise joyous event turns sour quickly when Lucious decides to take things at the company (and the Hollywood movie based on its story) into his own corrupt hands.

Arrow (The CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The Monitor is on a mission and, seeing as how it’s going to result in Barry Allen’s death (and many other calamities), Oliver can’t let things progress as planned. So, in the final season’s premiere, he sets about trying to discover what’s really going on so that he can stop it.

The Purge (USA, 9:00 p.m.) — The second season of the movie franchise’s spin-off series takes an alternate approach by diving into what happens between the annual holiday that renders all crimes — including murder — totally legal.

Emergence (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — As Jo’s investigation into Piper’s past and what it has to do with her surviving a horrific airplane crash progresses, the police chief begins to question her motivations for protecting her. After all, considering who and what Piper really is, is her safety really worth it?

Mayans M.C. (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — EZ and his fellow Mayans give back a little bit of the same, harsh medicine they’ve been forced to take over the past few episodes. The problem is, doing so could very well make their situation a whole lot worse than it already is.