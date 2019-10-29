What’s On Tonight: Arsenio Hall Returns And The World Series Is Nearly Over

Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy (Netflix) — In his first-ever comedy special for Netflix, the former talk show host riffs on the state of stand-up, black culture, and that one time he won Donald Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice.

Game Six of the 2019 World Series (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) The Washinton Nationals head to Minute Made Park to take on the Houston Astros in the sixth — and potentially final — game of Major League Baseball’s biggest matchup.

The Conners (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The Halloween episode finds the family facing all sorts of complications — from Darlene’s increasingly complex love life to the closure of the local Chinese restaurant, which initially seems like an opportunity for Jackie to reopen the Lunch Box.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — With Taylor Swift continuing to serve as the “Mega Mentor,” the teams face a second round of “knockouts” when their members are required to compete against each other.

The Flash (The CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Barry has been trying really, really hard to prepare his friends, his family, and himself for the coming “Crisis.” Unfortunately, his efforts may have been in vain, as Cisco won’t stop conspiring to save him from his inevitable demise.

Mixed-ish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Rainbow really wants to fit in with the popular clique at school, so when she’s asked to dress up as “Tootie” from The Facts of Life, she jumps at the chance. When Aunt Denise finds out about the requested costume, though, she struggles to explain why it’s so problematic.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — The time-crossing drama continues as Jack repeatedly tries to impress Rebecca’s father during their early courtship, while their adult daughter Kate and her husband Toby struggle to keep their marriage alive.

Arrow (The CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Oliver’s continued efforts to understand (and possibly thwart) the Monitor’s mission a la the coming “Crisis” puts him back in contact with his sister Thea. But will the new team-up help anything?