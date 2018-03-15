FX

Atlanta (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Earn’s making more cash than ever but somehow, he’s still broke.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Season four ends with Annalise and her inner circle dealing with the aftermath of a suspicious death and a shocking arrest.

Beyond (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Willa and Luke comes face to face with Yellow Jacket and Holden gets help from an unlikely source.

Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Selina tries to take matters into her own hands as Ivy chooses her next target and Bruce returns to make amends with Alfred.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – April has a crisis of faith, Jo begins applying for fellowships away from Seattle, and Meredith investigates Marie Cerone’s history with her mother.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – An awkward situation between Jonah and Amy has the whole store gossiping while Glenn and Dina promise amnesty for any employee that comes to them and admits to bad behavior while on the clock.

A.P. Bio (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) – Jack feigns interest in a student’s academic career in order to make a move on the kid’s mother during a parent-teacher conference.

Scandal (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Cyrus takes credit for the safe landing of Air Force Two following the hijacking and live makes peace with the gladiators to figure out his true intentions.

Showtime at the Apollo (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – More people compete for the chance to become a regular act at the historic theater in Harlem.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Will rekindles a relationship with his first love despite Jack’s protests and Grace reluctantly fights for Karen’s civil rights after a bakery refuses to make a special cake.

Champions (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) – Michael wants to explore New York but he’s trapped at home because Vince still hasn’t told the guys at the gym about his new son.

On My Block (Netflix) – Netflix gives us some new kids on the block with this coming of age series that follows a group of friends trying to make it out of L.A.’s inner city and all of the wild antics they get up to in the process.

Wild Wild Country (Netflix) – This docuseries follows a crazy sex cult led by an Indian guru that invaded a sleepy Oregon town in the 80s and caused all kinds of problems for the locals. In other words, it’s peak Netflix.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Zach Braff, Borns

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Bill Hader, Jimmy Buffett, Troye Sivan

Late Night With Seth Meyers: John Cleese, Laverne Cox, Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Brendan Canty

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Alicia Vikander, Walton Goggins, James Blunt

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Christiane Amanpour

Conan: Anderson Cooper, Selma Blair, Grizzly Bear