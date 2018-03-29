Netflix

A Series of Unfortunate Events (Netflix) – Neil Patrick Harris is back as the fantastically disguised and devious Count Olaf in season two of the Lemony Snicket series. This new installment covers books five through nine as the Baudelaire siblings are schlepped to boarding schools and freak shows as Count Olaf assumes even wilder identities to catch them and their inheritance.

Atlanta (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – If a man can’t trust his barber, who can he trust?

Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Gordon and Bullock try to prevent Arkham’s finest from escaping the asylum, but Bruce has his own plan to deal with the insane criminals.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Meredith treats a transplant surgeon from another hospital while April takes care of a rabbi who might be able to help her with her crisis of faith.

Siren (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Freeform is here to remind us that mermaids are freaky AF. This new teen drama follows a mysterious woman who pops up in a small coastal town and becomes the catalyst for all-out war between humans and a group of vicious mermaids looking to reclaim their reign of the sea.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Supernatural gets the Scooby Doo crossover literally no one asked for tonight when Sam, Dean, and Castiel are transported into the animated world of Scooby Doo where they join forces with the Scooby gang to solve a ghostly mystery.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Amy and Jonah are forced to find alternative revenue streams for the store when a new district manager shows up looking to fire some employees to save corporate money.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Penny gets to spend with day with Bill Gates when his company decides to partner with her pharmaceutical organization and the guys go to extremes to meet their tech hero.

A.P. Bio (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Jack finds out his ex-girlfriend Meredith needs a venue for a charity fundraiser and has the perfect place: his student Victor’s house.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – A disappointing loss at the school science fair prompts Sheldon to reexamine his life.

Arrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Nyssa Al Ghul returns to Star City to warn Thea about the League of Assassins’ plan to attack her and to help Oliver make a life-changing decision.

Station 19 (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Jack begins his first shift as co-captain but quickly butts heads with Andy’s managerial style while Captain Pruitt disobeys his doctor’s orders and returns to take on administrative duties at the station.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Will comforts Grace when she returns home to celebrate her deceased mother’s birthday and Jack loses faith in love after breaking up with his boyfriend and discovering a secret about Karen’s marriage.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Christy’s boyfriend is less than understanding when Christy and Bonnie spend his birthday helping Jill recover from her relapse.

Champions (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) – Vince, Michael, and Matthew struggle to figure out why their bro-centric gym is losing female members.

Life in Pieces (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — When Sophia feels like she is no longer the cutest kid in the Short family, she tries frantically to regain her status.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The job becomes personal for Hondo when his criminal informant friend is killed while seeking information about a robbery crew that a joint SWAT and FBI task force is trying to capture.

Scandal (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Cyrus recruits Jake to join him on his quest for the White House while Quinn’s forced to make a difficult decision when Charlie is taken into custody for the hijacking of Air Force Two.

Nobodies (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) – The new season kicks off with Larry, Rachel, and Hugh attempting to bounce back after the disappointment of “Mr. First Lady.”

Rapture (Netflix) – This hip-hop docuseries focuses on eight different artists who share their various experience making it in the rap game including G-Eazy, 2 Chainz, T.I., and Logic.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Emily Blunt, John Heilemann, Alex Wagner, Kacey Musgraves

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Helen Hunt, Ben Schwartz, Chris O’Dowd, the Slo Mo Guys

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Rosie Perez

Conan: Sean Penn, Claudia O’Doherty