Station 19 (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – We all knew it was coming. The Grey’s Anatomy spin-off is officially here in case you haven’t spent enough seasons living in the Shonda Rhimes universe. The premiere follows the Station 19 crew as they respond to an apartment fire that endangers the Captain and forces rookie Andy Herrera to step up. Meanwhile, new recruit Ben Warren trades in his scrubs for the chance to become a member of the team but he struggles to adapt to life away from the hospital.

Atlanta (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Atlanta has its own Get Out moment tonight when Earn and Vanessa travel outside the city to Marietta and realize white people are crazy.

Beyond (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Holden and Charlie try to calm a frantic Tom and Diane after Diego’s latest attack hits a little too close to home.

Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Bullock and Gordon track down a key player in Sofia’s bid to control Gotham while Selina appeals to Bruce for help in overcoming her guilt over Ivy.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Meredith and Jo hit a roadblock with their contest submission as Jackson interrupts his vacation time with Maggie to work on his own project.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – After Jeff leaves Cloud 9 to work at Target, Garrett convinces Glenn he’s taking some of the staff with him, so Glenn begins poaching some vulnerable Target employees. Meanwhile, Amy goes on a double date with Dina and Jonah and Kelly consider taking their relationship to the next level.

A.P. Bio (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) – Jack gets an offer from a publisher to pen a philosophy book which may prove to be his ticket out of Toledo.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Casey and Dawson suspect a case of spousal abuse after responding to a car accident and meeting a woman’s domineering husband.

Showtime at the Apollo (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – More acts line up for their shot at performing full-time at the Apollo Theater.

The Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix) – Season two kicks off with Joel and Sheila adjusting to their new normal – realtors by day, murderers whenever the mood strikes. Since Sheila’s still technical undead, this season focuses on how she became infected, how she might be cured, and how the couple can spruce up their pretty boring lives.

Requiem (Netflix) – This new British drama is part psychological thriller, part supernatural horror series. It follows a brilliant cellist who begins to question her own identity when her mother commits suicide and she uncovers evidence that she might have been kidnapped as a child.

Alexa and Katie (Netflix) – The teen-centric drama focuses on a young girl named Alexa who’s entering her freshman year of high school and dealing with all the issues that come with it. Plus, she has cancer, so that kind of sucks.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Chloe x Halle

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Will Smith, Fran Lebowitz, Billie Eilish

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Taraji P. Henson, Thomas Middleditch, Yungblud, Lil’ John Roberts

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Freddie Highmore, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Adam Cayton-Holland

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: RuPaul