FX

Atlanta (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Season two of Donald Glover’s trippy, ingenious comedy kicks off with Earn, Alfred, and the rest of the crew trying to survive a time of year in Atlanta that seems particularly violent. Earn’s making good money, Paper Boi is trying to balance his new-found fame with his lucrative weed business, and things feel a bit more grounded and less surprising (so far), but still just as fantastic as the first time around.

Beyond (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Holden and Jeff uncover more than they bargained for when investigating Edgar Abbott. Luke is conflicted when Willa comes to him for help understanding what Holden’s going through.

Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Gotham returns tonight with Gordon facing a new enemy after the Toy Maker is hired to assassinate a city doctor. Ivy reveals her new persona to Selina and Alfred adjusts to his new life in the Narrows.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – ABC introduces us to its Grey’s spinoff when Seattle firefighters Ben Warren and Andy Herrera head to Grey Sloan after rescuing two boys that are injured in a house fire. Meanwhile, the doctors are hard at work on their projects for the Grey Sloan Surgical Innovation Contest.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Jack and Mary find an ally after escaping Michael’s clutches and Sam, Dean, and Castiel unknowingly fight against one of their own as they continue to search for a way to open a breach.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Gamers storm the Cloud 9 store when a hot new video game is release and Amy and Jonah end up going on a surprising adventure in order to secure a copy of the game for themselves.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – The friends try some interesting techniques to induce Bernadette’s labor.

A.P. Bio (NBC, 8:30/9:30 p.m.) – Jack gets into a dispute with the president of the student council and things quickly get out of hand. Later, Jack gives his students a new revenge assignment while Helen, the principal’s upbeat secretary, tries to convince Jack to donate something to the bake sale.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – Sheldon and Missy spend their first afternoon home alone after Mary takes a job as a church secretary.

Scandal (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – The Shonda Rhimes crossover event is finally here. As Olivia contemplates life away from the White House, defense attorney Annalise Keating makes a surprise visit, seeking her help in fast-tracking a judicial reform class action to the United States Supreme Court.

Showtime at the Apollo (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Fox is getting into the talent competition genre again with a new show hosted at the legendary Apollo Theater. The format is familiar — performers with various talents, from singing to juggling knives, will compete in hopes of winning over the Apollo crowd – but the winner will have a shot at headlining their own show at the iconic venue.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Will and Karen bond at the office after deciding to film their own telenovela and Grace deals with the concerning news that she’s dated three men from the same family.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Christy’s plans for the future are derailed and Jill’s transformation following her wellness retreat stay offends Bonnie.

Life in Pieces (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — When Matt drives Greg to a job interview, they encounter a few bizarre obstacles that jeopardize getting him there on time.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Annalise works with Olivia Pope to get her class action suit to the nation’s highest court while Bonnie discovers concerning information pertaining to Simon that threatens to expose what really happened during night he was shot.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – The president of the police commission discovers Hondo and Jessica’s secret affair, forcing the two to make a decision about their relationship and their professional lives.

Portlandia (IFC, 10:00 p.m.) – The mayor of Portlandia sets out to prove just how diverse the city really is while some text-message drama unfolds during a business meeting.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Alicia Keys, Darren Criss, Rudy Francisco

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jeff Daniels, Krysten Ritter, Noah Kahan

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Joel Edgerton, Don Lemon, J.J. Totah

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Camila Morrone, Robert Plant

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Chadwick Boseman

Conan: Heather Graham, Gad Elmaleh, Sofi Tukker