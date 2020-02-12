What’s On Tonight: It’s Go Broke And Go Home For Awkwafina On ‘Nora From Queens’

If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Awkwafina goes to cash a check to get her car back only to discover the bank has closed her account.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Jughead’s future at Stonewall Prep is put in jeopardy as Veronica learns a devastating truth about someone close to her and Archie goes to Hiram for advice.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Beverly helps Adam score a date with his crush, and Erica learns some surprising info about her brother when they both receive the same grade on a test.

The Masked Singer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Leah Remini joins the panel as the first group of contestants take the stage for the third time and are pared down to the Top Three in their group.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Severide struggles with his best man duties as the firehouse deals with a worrisome series of gas leaks with no apparent cause.

Party of Five (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) — Val is outed to a member of the family as Lucia plans a fundraiser at the restaurant and Emilio wrestles with an identity crisis.

The Magicians (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — Kady gets in a fistfight, Margo wants some cocaine, and Eliot has a no good, very bad day.