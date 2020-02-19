If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — “Not Today” is the name of the episode, and are we talking about … Satan? The story involves a family fight and a bad dye job, so Satan sounds about right.

Howie Mandel’s 5th Annual All-Star Comedy Gala (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Recorded at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, Howie Mandel’s hosting the special with stand-up performances from Ronny Chieng, Cameron Esposito, Alonzo Bodden, Anjelah Johnson, Rachel Bloom, Fortune Feimster, and more.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — A party at Dave Kim’s house leads to Adam trying to be cool, and Beverly’s now famous because of her cookbook. Cue the dramatics.

Party of Five (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) — Lucia’s chipping away at her activism mentor for approval, and Val’s attempting to reconnect with mom and dad. Ella’s secret also becomes clear to Beto.

The Magicians (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — Margo does feet, and Todd sings a jingle? Alright.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — A year after Rossi nearly died, he’s got new theories about The Chameleon, and the BAU team’s ready for an epic hunt to capture the killer.

Stumptown (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — A client’s incensed that her Hollywood script might have been plagiarized by an ex-classmate, and Angel in Tookie are left in charge of The Bad Alibi. Aaaaand so a party happens.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS (MOSTLY RERUNS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Chris Pratt, Huey Lewis, Sam Hunt

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Rosario Dawson, Lil Rel Howery, Andre D Thompson

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Laura Dern, Kesha

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Tiffany Haddish, M. Night Shyamalan, SHAED

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Justin Bieber, James Marsden, Anya Taylor-Joy,

A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Ashley Graham