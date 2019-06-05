What’s On Tonight: ‘Black Mirror’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Are Back







Black Mirror (Netflix) — A couple struggling through fertility issues combats infidelity, an emotionally-disturbed ride-share driver terrorizes his passengers, a darkly comedic turn for Miley Cyrus (who plays a pop star promoting an A.I. who becomes sentient), all this and more in the three new episodes of the British sci-fi series available now on Netflix.

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) — Season three of The Handmaid’s Tale drops tonight. Well, the first three episodes of season three drop tonight. The revolution is imminent as June is transferred to a new commander and begins building a network of revolutionaries while the Waterfords watch their old life crumble around them.

2019 CMT Music Awards (MTV, 8:00 p.m.) — Little Big Town hosts the annual awards show from Nashville this year where artists like Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, and Sheryl Crow are slated to perform.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Last season’s “Last Ninja Standing” Drew Drechsel and former New England Patriot Tyrone Poole take on six obstacles in the Atlanta qualifiers.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Jimmy welcomes Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman for some fun and games as Guillermo covers NBA Media Day.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The remaining home cooks battle it out for the final eight aprons by creating a signature dish in under 45 minutes.

The Amazing Race (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — While in Switzerland, teams are surprised with the first ever public U-turn vote, where racers have to vote in front of each other.

grown-ish (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Zoey faces the consequences of cheating on a test while Aaron accidentally reveals the nature of his relationship with Ana.

Jane the Virgin (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Jorge officially moves in with Alba and Jane quickly becomes uncomfortable with the new dynamic in the house. Meanwhile, she and Rafael work on co-parenting Mateo now that they have a solution to their son’s problem, and Xo anxiously awaits the results of her PET scan.

NBA Playoff: Game 3: Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — The Raptors travel to the Bay Area with the series all tied up.

The InBetween (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Cassie helps search for a missing mother and son by investigating premonitions about the husband suspected in their disappearance.

Archer (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — Barry-6 tries to crack Archer’s safe as the rest of the crew entertains Bort.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jada Pinkett Smith, Zachary Quinto, Bryce Vine

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: James Corden, Zoë Kravitz, Lewis Capaldi

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Randall Park

Conan: Sophie Turner