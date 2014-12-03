What’s On Tonight: Barry And Ollie Battle Boomerang As The ‘Arrow’/’Flash’ Crossover Concludes

Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — The crossover event concludes as Arrow and The Flash take on Captain Boomerang (non Jai Courtney edition) to save Lyla and stop a series of five bombs from going off in the city.
Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — I wanted to crack a joke about Kathie Lee Gifford being as lit as the tree during the ceremony, but she isn’t listed among the Today Show luminaries who will host this event. So, instead I’ll simply tell you that Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett, Cyndi Lauper, Idina Menzel, and the guy who does the Brian voice on Family Guy are scheduled to perform and hopefully do a group cover of The Goonies R’ Good Enough. Because that’s what Christmas means to me.
The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — The writers of The Goldbergs continue to act like the rules of time don’t apply to them, as the seemingly mid-80s set show has Adam telling his school that he broke his arm falling off of a hoverboard in this week’s episode. A reference to Back to the Future Part II, which came out in 1989. Shrug now, but when they start pulling POGS and Orbitz into stories that involve a “Frankie Says Relax” t-shirt and the premiere of Flight of the Navigator for sweeps, you’re gonna feel pretty stupid.
Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Cam and Mitchell buy a new white couch that falls into jeopardy when Mitchell’s co-worker Brenda has to sleep over… because she sh*ts herself? I’m not clear on the how or the why of Brenda’s couch-wrecking ways, but whatever, here’s an Emmy.
Somebody’s Gotta Do It (CNN, 9:00 p.m.) — I miss Dirty Jobs and I haven’t yet seen Mike Rowe’s new show because I never remember when it’s on, so this reminder is more for me than for you. With that said, though, in this episode Mike goes to Philadelphia’s Mutter Museum of medical oddities and classic medical instruments, so it should be plenty weird.
The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Clarke and Finn clash and some of Mount Weather’s secrets are revealed.
Nashville (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Rayna’s tell-all about Deacon to the Rolling Stone reporter unsurprisingly comes back to bite her in the ass during the filming of a Christmas Special with Deacon in attendance. Are Luke and Rayna in trouble? Man, I hope so.
South Park (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — This time, Matt and Trey go after people who want to watch Twitch and YouTube gameplay commentary videos over playing the games themselves. I’m probably NOT going to live-tweet this episode.
Key and Peele (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Sex Addict Wendell takes us through his sinful pizza delivery experience, a teacher is pushed too far, nuts get busted for the sake of art, and a scat duel turns hurtful.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Sofia Vergara and Rebecca Romjin on Kimmel; Steve Carell and Max Greenfield on Ferguson; Angelina Jolie and Nick Offerman on Fallon; Dave Grohl on The Daily Show; Christopher Nolan on The Colbert Report; and Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Billy Eichner on Conan.
OMG ARROW/ FLASH CROSSOVER OMG TOTES AMAZING! OMG BEST THIS BEST NEWS EVARRRRRR!
I only watched a few episodes of the Goldbergs last season, but the creator has pretty openly admitted he toys with the chronology of things just to make the show work. I just thought I’d point that out since the description reads as a complaint.
Goldbergs is funny shit dude. I thought they’d run out of references but no, still rockin and rollin.
Wish they’d crossover with the Wonder Years.
When “Somebody’s Gotta Do It” heads to a museum of medical oddities, they really are begging the question.
Some solid guests on the late night shows tonight.
Nolan on Colbert? Has he done any other American late-night talk shows? That’s a pretty big get by Colbert and Co.
This sounds petty, but I have never watched the Goldbergs because some of the initial commercials for it were so blatantly time incongruent; I knew it would drive me bonkers. There’s a chick-flick from a few years ago, where the girl goes to sleep at 12 or so and wakes up at 30 – the part that I found most unbelievable was at the 12-year-old party they were jamming out to music that would have been 10 years old. Really? Drove me more nuts than the whole “waking up 18 years later” thing. Don’t have a clue how it ended.
13. THIRTEEN, sir. 13 Going on 30.
That’s it! I remember, ultimately, that it had Jennifer Garner in it and all sorts of wacky chaos ensued, but the frickin’ music was too much. I think they were at a slumber party in like 1992 or so, and jamming out to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” So dumb.
For some godawful reason I got caught up on AHS this weekend. I deserve to be punched in the balls. Ugh god it’s so bad.
Don’t know what on The 100 they can’t reveal about Mount Weather that you can’t already kinda figure out, but here’s hoping it’s something good.
I thought this week’s South Park was about people who watch live streaming of video games rather than play them.
Yup. Fixed
Are Barry and Ollie the twins from Bob’s Burgers? If so, I’ll watch the fuck out of that