What’s On Tonight: Barry And Ollie Battle Boomerang As The ‘Arrow’/’Flash’ Crossover Concludes

Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — The crossover event concludes as Arrow and The Flash take on Captain Boomerang (non Jai Courtney edition) to save Lyla and stop a series of five bombs from going off in the city.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — I wanted to crack a joke about Kathie Lee Gifford being as lit as the tree during the ceremony, but she isn’t listed among the Today Show luminaries who will host this event. So, instead I’ll simply tell you that Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett, Cyndi Lauper, Idina Menzel, and the guy who does the Brian voice on Family Guy are scheduled to perform and hopefully do a group cover of The Goonies R’ Good Enough. Because that’s what Christmas means to me.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — The writers of The Goldbergs continue to act like the rules of time don’t apply to them, as the seemingly mid-80s set show has Adam telling his school that he broke his arm falling off of a hoverboard in this week’s episode. A reference to Back to the Future Part II, which came out in 1989. Shrug now, but when they start pulling POGS and Orbitz into stories that involve a “Frankie Says Relax” t-shirt and the premiere of Flight of the Navigator for sweeps, you’re gonna feel pretty stupid.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Cam and Mitchell buy a new white couch that falls into jeopardy when Mitchell’s co-worker Brenda has to sleep over… because she sh*ts herself? I’m not clear on the how or the why of Brenda’s couch-wrecking ways, but whatever, here’s an Emmy.

Somebody’s Gotta Do It (CNN, 9:00 p.m.) — I miss Dirty Jobs and I haven’t yet seen Mike Rowe’s new show because I never remember when it’s on, so this reminder is more for me than for you. With that said, though, in this episode Mike goes to Philadelphia’s Mutter Museum of medical oddities and classic medical instruments, so it should be plenty weird.

The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Clarke and Finn clash and some of Mount Weather’s secrets are revealed.

Nashville (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Rayna’s tell-all about Deacon to the Rolling Stone reporter unsurprisingly comes back to bite her in the ass during the filming of a Christmas Special with Deacon in attendance. Are Luke and Rayna in trouble? Man, I hope so.

South Park (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — This time, Matt and Trey go after people who want to watch Twitch and YouTube gameplay commentary videos over playing the games themselves. I’m probably NOT going to live-tweet this episode.

Key and Peele (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Sex Addict Wendell takes us through his sinful pizza delivery experience, a teacher is pushed too far, nuts get busted for the sake of art, and a scat duel turns hurtful.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Sofia Vergara and Rebecca Romjin on Kimmel; Steve Carell and Max Greenfield on Ferguson; Angelina Jolie and Nick Offerman on Fallon; Dave Grohl on The Daily Show; Christopher Nolan on The Colbert Report; and Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Billy Eichner on Conan.