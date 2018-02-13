What’s On Tonight: ‘Baskets’ Hosts A Night At The Opera

FX

Baskets (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Christine brings a little class to the rodeo when she hosts an opera on ice for attendees.

Olympics 2018 Prime Time: Figure Skating, Alpine Skiing, Snowboarding (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The figure skating pair’s short program begins as women hit the slopes for the alpine skiing slalom and the men’s snowboarding halfpipe gold medal finals take place.

The Bachelor Winter Games (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – ABC’s milking its reality franchise and the Winter Olympics for everything they’re worth this year with the premiere of this series that sees 25 bachelors and bachelorettes from around the world competing for love.

We’ll Meet Again (PBS, 8:00 p.m.) – One man looks for the stranger who comforted him after 9/11 while another searches for the chaplain who gave him the will to carry on.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – An unexpected phone call spurs Jefferson to investigate his father’s murder while Jennifer learns to control her temper and Annisa faces the consequences of her actions.

Drunk History (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Abbi Jacobson, Josh Charles, Amber Tamblyn, Jane Krakowski, and Jillian Bell pay their respects to a few feminists who changed the world including Margaret Sanger and her fight for birth control and Gloria Steinem’s undercover work at the Playboy Club.

Another Period (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) – Dodo and Peepers rekindle their forbidden romance on the high seas and Lillian and Beatrice fight over a Spanish meteorologist.

The Detour (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – Edie poses as an assistant coach of Jared and Delilah’s hockey team in order to spy on the family but his plan backfires when Robin becomes jealous of him on a team road trip.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Oscar Isaac, Massimo Bottura