What’s On Tonight: Tragedy Strikes On ‘Baskets’

FX

Baskets (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Martha’s dad falls off the roof while fixing the TV antenna.

iZombie (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Liv makes a devastating discovery.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV, 8:00 p.m.) — After partying in Vegas, the gang heads back east to Atlantic City and settles in for an extended summer stay at the Shore. How are these people still on vacation?

Holey Moley (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — More oversized miniature golf oxymoron shenanigans.

Siren (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Ben and Xander deal with a shocking discovery about Chris and his connection to the military, while Helen and Maddie reluctantly seek help from the hybrids over the threat of extinction.

The Outpost (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Rebb goes behind Talon’s back to offer Gwynn a powerful army. Tobin courts Gwynn, but his roguish behavior gets in the way. Naya is tasked with reshaping Janzo, so Talon will see him in a new light..

Elementary (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Holmes and Watson receive a shocking request to collaborate from their foe, Odin Reichenbach, when the tech billionaire asks them to test his new crime prevention system.

Queen of the South (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Teresa gets threatened by an FBI informant.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Bernie Sanders

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Zachary Quinto, Betty Gilpin

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jeff Goldblum, Aisha Tyler

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Michael Moore

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Keegan-Michael Key, Terry Crews, Joshua Jay

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Andrew Yang