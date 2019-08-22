What’s On Tonight: Zach Galifianakis’ Beloved ‘Baskets’ Comes To An End

FX

Baskets (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — In an ambiguous description of the series finale, all we know is that “Martha removes her cast,” but it would probably be a good idea to keep a box of tissues handy.

Two Sentence Horror Stories (CW 9:00 p.m.) — A rebellious teen is diagnosed with terminal cancer and his family’s legacy and wealth ensure him a place in an exclusive, experimental treatment center that has a far more sinister transformation in mind.

The Outpost (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Zed waits for Talon after a mysterious disappearance. Tobin aces his despised cousin while Gwynn makes Tobin an offer he can’t refuse. A surprise visitor to the Outpost interrupts a royal ceremony.

Queen of the South (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Teresa takes out a group of mercenaries while expanding her empire to an unexpected place.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Lights Out with David Spade: Todd Glass, Robin Thede, Josh Wolf