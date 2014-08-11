What’s On Tonight: Bear Grylls And Channing Tatum Are BFFs

Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.11.14 17 Comments

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (NBC, 8 p.m.) — Bear travels through Yellowstone with Channing Tatum, which sounds like Burnsy’s dream. I’m not sure if it’s illegal, but if anyone can dune buggy through a national park while blasting an Offspring song, it’s C-Tates and Bear.

The Knick (Cinemax, 8 p.m.) — In case you missed Friday’s premiere, Cinemax is reairing the pilot. There’s immediate nudity, so don’t worry, Skinemax is alive and well.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW, 8 p.m.) — Padma Lakshmi guest stars. Oh, it finally makes sense: her marriage to Salman Rushdie was a years-long improv bit.

Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever (SyFy, 9 p.m.) — Over 100 critics reviewed this garbage movie starring Antonio Banderas and Lucy Liu, and not a single one deemed it “Fresh.” It’s the original Bucky Larson!

Partners (FX, 9 p.m.) — What did you guys think? Better or worse than Back to You and/or Hank?

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Katie Holmes and Chris Hardwick on Fallon; Jeff Bridges, Riki Lindhome, and Kate Micucci on Meyers; and Will Arnett and Anna Camp on Conan.

