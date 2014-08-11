What’s On Tonight: Bear Grylls And Channing Tatum Are BFFs

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (NBC, 8 p.m.) — Bear travels through Yellowstone with Channing Tatum, which sounds like Burnsy’s dream. I’m not sure if it’s illegal, but if anyone can dune buggy through a national park while blasting an Offspring song, it’s C-Tates and Bear.
The Knick (Cinemax, 8 p.m.) — In case you missed Friday’s premiere, Cinemax is reairing the pilot. There’s immediate nudity, so don’t worry, Skinemax is alive and well.
Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW, 8 p.m.) — Padma Lakshmi guest stars. Oh, it finally makes sense: her marriage to Salman Rushdie was a years-long improv bit.
Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever (SyFy, 9 p.m.) — Over 100 critics reviewed this garbage movie starring Antonio Banderas and Lucy Liu, and not a single one deemed it “Fresh.” It’s the original Bucky Larson!
Partners (FX, 9 p.m.) — What did you guys think? Better or worse than Back to You and/or Hank?
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Katie Holmes and Chris Hardwick on Fallon; Jeff Bridges, Riki Lindhome, and Kate Micucci on Meyers; and Will Arnett and Anna Camp on Conan.
Woa holy shit, Ecks Vs. Sever really is a solid 0% that’s quite the achievement.
I know someone who’s seen that movie at least 3 times. According to him, “it’s OK”.
Well they need to get him in front of a keyboard.
I feel like @Midnight might need to get added to the late night listings.
I agree, however The Daily Show/Colbert Report/@Midnight are all on break this week, and possibly next week as well.
Yeah they don’t come back til the 25th
“Running Wild” sounds pretty sh*tty unless at some point Bear makes C-Tates drink his piss (yep, I got for the obvious!)
Seriously though it’s Yellowstone, grow a pair NBC and send them to somewhere randomly in Alaska.
Last week he nearly killed Ben Stiller making him climb 100 feet up a cliff in Scotland. Yeah I watch this show. Wanna fight about it?
Who, exactly, was clamoring for A Kelsey Grammar/Martin Lawrence workplace sitcom? My mother doesn’t even know that she has FX.
My love of Frasier and Martin is fierce, and i was prepared to watch every episode, but holy hell the first one was so god damned bad.
I watched the first one and couldn’t make it 5 minutes into the next one. It is awful. I might watch tonight just to see how bad it still is.
My god, the spazz levels during a Chris Hardwick/Jimmy Fallon interview segment have to be off the charts.
I doubt there’s even 5 complete intelligent thoughts that get out among all the giggling and knee slapping from those two little nancy boys.
They’re going to get stuck in a loop of fake laughs and compliments.
How are they even gonna talk to each other? It’s like that video of two robots talking where they just ask questions and eventually question their existence
or like that video of 2 motion censored garbage cans opening up
back and forth.
forever.
))((
“Better drink Channing’s piss.”
Are you being Bear Grylls or Ashley Burns?