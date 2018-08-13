What’s On Tonight: ‘Better Call Saul’ Has Some Bad Luck

#What's On Tonight
08.13.18

AMC

Better Call Saul (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – Jimmy needs to find a new job, and Kim bends over backward to help him cope with his bad luck and Chuck’s death.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The Top 30 competitors from Philadelphia face daunting new courses including the “Captain’s Wheel.”

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – One bachelor comes back from a date with an ex-flame only to be confronted by some angry housemates while another guy steals a committed girl away from the firefighter she was shacking up with on the previous night.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The judges tally up the nation’s vote and send two dancers packing as the rest compete for the ultimate title.

Salvation (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – With Darius missing, Harris and Grace take matters into their own hands and Liam enacts a plan to prevent nuclear war.

Elementary (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Detective Bell faces a surprising hurdle in his path to becoming a U.S. Marshal while Holmes and Watson investigate the murder of a robotics engineer who might’ve cracked the secret to teleportation.

Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story (BET, 10:00 p.m.) – With the trial approaching, Zimmerman’s past helps him to become a hero to the far-right while Trayvon’s family sits through hours of grueling depositions.

Lodge 49 (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) – Dud becomes acquainted the strange goings-on at the Lodge while Ernie battles with his fellow Lynx regarding Larry’s declining health.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jeff Daniels, Wolf Blitzer, Charlie Puth

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Carmelo Anthony, Chris O’Dowd, August Greene

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Nicki Minaj, Guy Pearce, Mac Miller

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Glenn Close, Topher Grace, Low Cut Connie

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Rob Reiner, Emily Mortimer, John David Washington

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Spike Lee

