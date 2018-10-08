What’s On Tonight: Mike Makes An Impossible Choice On ‘Better Call Saul’

10.08.18 21 mins ago

AMC

Better Call Saul (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – Mike is forced to make an impossible decision as Jimmy takes control of his own narrative.

Dancing With the Stars (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – The contestants dance to memorable songs over the years before an elimination occurs.

The Neighborhood (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Calvin reluctantly helps Dave repair a burst pipe that’s flooding the Johnsons’ home.

The Resident (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The staff gears up to celebrate Conrad’s three-year anniversary at Chastain as he and Nic examine their past relationship. Meanwhile, a happy couple arrives to the E.R., both displaying mysterious symptoms.

Happy Together (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – Jake and Claire begin scrubbing their apartment of its clutter after deciding to adopt Cooper’s minimalist lifestyle, but letting go of the past is harder than they thought.

9-1-1 (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – The first responders rush to help victims trapped in the rubble from the earthquake while Athena contemplates a promotion that would take her out of the field.

Magnum P.I. (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Magnum takes on another private investigator’s case when a man asks for help in discovering the identity of his comatose wife.

Bull (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Bull and the team become involved in a federal case that divides the city after a police officer is accused of using excessive force on a civilian.

Manifest (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Ben and Michela investigate a murder they fear is connected to Flight 828 while Olive and Cal have trouble reconnecting after five years apart.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Dr. Glassman’s post-op recovery quickly leads to him confronting his strained relationship with his daughter while Dr. Murphy assists on a case involving a young couple with a difficult choice.

Lodge 49 (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) – Dud comes to terms with his new lot in life as Liz reaches her breaking point, and the Lodge’s fate hangs in the balance.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: John Goodman, Regina Hall, NCT-127

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Anthony Anderson, Shaquille O’Neal, Dinah Jane featuring Ty Dolla $ign & Marc E. Bassy, Ray Angry

