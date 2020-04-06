What’s On Tonight: ‘Better Call Saul’ Hits Its Breaking Point

f nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Better Call Saul (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) — Mike goes to extremes to mitigate the destruction caused after he pissed off the cartel, and a simple task pushes Jimmy to his breaking point.

The Neighborhood (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Calvin, Dave, and Gemma encourage (read: peer pressure) Tina into trying skydiving while Marty helps Grover with his school science project.

Roswell, New Mexico (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Isobel tries to use her powers for good as Liz enlists Kyle’s help after her mission to save Max hits another dead end.

The Plot Against America (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — A death in the neighborhood shakes Phillip to his core while Evelyn attends a state dinner with Mrs. Lindbergh and the foreign minister for Nazi Germany, where she’s convinced to make Sandy the face of the youth assimilation program.

Breeders (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Luke is sent home with the class bear with an assignment to take him on an adventure but Paul can’t even get the family to make a trip to the park.

Manifest (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — With the clock running out, Saanvi and Vance go to the Major, who may be the only person capable of saving Zeke from his Death Date.

Dispatches From Elsewhere (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) — Janice receives an unexpected clue while Peter and Simone confront their growing feelings for each other.