What’s On Tonight: ‘Better Call Saul’ Burns Some Bridges

Better Call Saul (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – Mike’s out here burning some valuable bridges while Nacho tries to survive a turf war, and Jimmy pursues a new endeavor.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – We’ve reached the finals in Las Vegas. Prepare to be amazed by the heights the human body can be pushed to and, simultaneously, depressed by your own body’s limitations.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – As one bachelorette bounces between two smitten suitors, another man refuses to take no for an answer when his date turns him down. This development is sure to spawn some controversy surrounding rape culture and how the show deals with the fallout.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Two dancers are sent home as the Top 6 compete for the nation’s vote.

Salvation (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Darius enters a dangerous partnership to take down Q17 while Grace learns some earth-shattering information.

Elementary (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Holmes and Watson search for a murderer who chooses his victims based on the predictions of a dead man, who named Holmes as the next person to die.

Lodge 49 (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) – Dud and Ernie go on an adventure in Long Beach to find a missing Larry.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Conan: Marc Maron, Bert Kreischer