What’s On Tonight: ‘Better Call Saul’ Returns, And ‘Lodge 49’ Premieres

AMC

Better Call Saul (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – Season four begins with Jimmy still reeling from Chuck’s tragic death and struggling to move on without his brother. Meanwhile, Mike questions his role at Madrigal, and Howard lets slip a shocking confession.

Lodge 49 (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) – Wyatt Russell stars in this new dramedy from AMC about a guy down on his luck who discovers a mysterious organization known as Lodge 49. Russell plays Dud, an apt name for his character who’s going nowhere fast until he finds a member’s ring that sends him to the lodge where a group of quirky individuals might help him get his life back on track.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Season 7 champion Isaac Caldiero joins the Top 30 Ninjas for the Indianapolis City Finals where they’ll tackle obstacles like the “Cane Lane” and “Spider Trap.”

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The Top 10 are chosen, and each dancer performs for the judges in the hopes of making it past the first round of cuts.

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – The season ends with Becca taking her two final suitors to the Maldives to see if the beautiful backdrop of a tropical paradise can convince her that either man is actually her soulmate. Later, she’ll face both guys in a sit-down with Chris Harrison.

Salvation (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Darius is out for revenge against the hacktivist group while Grace reveals a dark secret she’s been keeping from the team.

Elementary (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Holmes and Watson rush to help Detective Bell after he becomes the victim of a bio-terrorism attack, which leaves the entire precinct under quarantine.

Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story (BET, 10:00 p.m.) – The story of Trayvon Martin’s death makes headlines with President Obama addressing the tragedy and Trayvon’s family enduring attacks against his character while they fight for an arrest.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jason Bateman, “Bachelorette” Becca Kufrin and her new fiance, Meghan Trainor

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Glenn Close, Finn Wolfhard, LAUV

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Chris Hayes, Rob Corddry, Regina Spektor

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Lester Holt, Alicia Silverstone, Bryce Vine, Joey Castillo

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Keanu Reeves, Peter Stormare, LANY

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Stacey Abrams