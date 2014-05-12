What’s On Tonight: Bid Adieu To ‘The Blacklist’

05.12.14 4 years ago 18 Comments

Dancing with the Stars (ABC, 8 p.m.) — Winnie Cooper was voted off, so don’t bother.

Jaws (AMC, 8 p.m.) — OK, but what if Jaws was a goblin shark?

24: Live Another Day (Fox, 9 p.m.) — It’s 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., so expect Jack to get cranky because he hasn’t found time to eat his bagged lunch yet.

Louie (FX, 10 p.m.) — “Louie meets somebody new” and “Louie helps a neighbor” reads the intentionally vague episode descriptions that make Louie sound like the most boring show on TV. Unless the somebody new is a talking dragon, and the neighbor is…another talking dragon.

The Blacklist (NBC, 10 p.m.) — Season finale. The only new show of the 2013-2014 season that can be considered a hit ends its first season with something having to do with prisoner transport planes. Clearly, I don’t watch — is it worth catching up over the summer? I do enjoy hats…

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Harry Connick Jr. and Jesse Eisenberg on Letterman; Louis C.K. and Jimmy Page on Fallon; Angela Kinsey on Ferguson; Chris O’Dowd and Emma Roberts on Meyers; Will Arnett on Conan; Martin Blaser on Stewart; and Glenn Greenwald on Colbert.

