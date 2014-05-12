What’s On Tonight: Bid Adieu To ‘The Blacklist’

Dancing with the Stars (ABC, 8 p.m.) — Winnie Cooper was voted off, so don’t bother.
Jaws (AMC, 8 p.m.) — OK, but what if Jaws was a goblin shark?
24: Live Another Day (Fox, 9 p.m.) — It’s 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., so expect Jack to get cranky because he hasn’t found time to eat his bagged lunch yet.
Louie (FX, 10 p.m.) — “Louie meets somebody new” and “Louie helps a neighbor” reads the intentionally vague episode descriptions that make Louie sound like the most boring show on TV. Unless the somebody new is a talking dragon, and the neighbor is…another talking dragon.
The Blacklist (NBC, 10 p.m.) — Season finale. The only new show of the 2013-2014 season that can be considered a hit ends its first season with something having to do with prisoner transport planes. Clearly, I don’t watch — is it worth catching up over the summer? I do enjoy hats…
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Harry Connick Jr. and Jesse Eisenberg on Letterman; Louis C.K. and Jimmy Page on Fallon; Angela Kinsey on Ferguson; Chris O’Dowd and Emma Roberts on Meyers; Will Arnett on Conan; Martin Blaser on Stewart; and Glenn Greenwald on Colbert.
The Black List would be a great fast watch if you just watch when James Spader is on..otherwise if you enjoy incompetent FBI work then yeah it’s the show for you.
Yeah seriously! They need to get him some back up next season, hes proven he can carry a show but he shouldnt have to.
If I have to hear “how did you know that?” one more damn time….cause he’s James F’ing Spader / Raymond F’ing Reddingtion, bitch!
It’s criminal how little play The Blacklist has gotten here. While we’re recapping Girls, Lindsay Lohan’s latest adventure, and Jon Stewart’s sick burns on Fox News, James Spader is quietly vying for an emmy nod.
Too many people enjoy it. Turn in your keffiyeh at once.
We also need to start talking about “The 100” as well. It’s an awful show, but the main chick has really big boobs.
And the other one is good looking.
Yea we definitely need 2 get the ball rolling on that
The Black List was a great 1st season, but I’m hoping for a shake up for next year… like removing the FBI altogether and focusing on James and the girl going on adventures. His black butler can come too, that guys awesome.
I realize that no one on 24 has ever used the bathroom, but has anyone on 24 ever eaten? That sack lunch is looking perfunctory.
Black List has been surprisingly good. I say surprisingly because I expected it to get old after six episodes since it had a formula. Now that we’re seeing the endgame of the entire season and why these cases were selected, it’s a nice escalation of storyline.
And he does wear hats. He wears the hell out of ’em.
Black list is awesome an megan boone is a total squared jaw cutie
You have to kinda ignore the FBI like you do in The Following, but I love Spader & the story line is cool. It can be slow to feed you pieces, hopefully they will tie them together nicely.
Silicon Valley is great. I love that Jared had that best, darkest crack about Amy Winehouse.
I laughed out loud a few times during this weeks episode. Jared is the best
The Blacklist is one of the few network shows I watch regularly. After a full season I can say I’m almost no longer distracted by Megan Boone’s freakishly tiny nose.
Her eyes are just 2 damn teary & glassy like shes ready to cry at a moments notice
