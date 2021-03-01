Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell (Netflix documentary film) — The Notorious B.I.G. gets the celebratory spotlight in this documentary that charts his journey from hustler to rap king. It’s an origin story fit for a legend, and although his lyrics were often autobiographical, this film’s rare footage, testimonies, and in-depth interviews will teach you plenty that you didn’t know about the Hip-Hop icon before hitting play. The documentary arrives in collaboration with Biggie Smalls’ estate while looking ahead to what would have been his 50th birthday and as a followup to his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. Sean Combs executive produces alongside Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace, and the film promises to reveal a side Christopher George Latore Wallace that’s never before been revealed to the public.

9-1-1 (FOX, 8:00pm) — A garage band that ends up rocking out too hard causes disaster, and a man who’s pinned under a Hummer swallows up resources while a “rear window” installment goes completely wrong.

9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX, 9:00pm) — Next up on the Rob Lowe-starring spinoff, an unanticipated dead body crashes a funeral, and an MRI machine goes haywire at a hospital.

Snowpiercer (TNT, 9:00pm) — This week, Melanie’s fighting to survive in the worst of conditions. This season’s introduction of Bean caused the series to gain momentum, so the time is still right to catch this ride.

Beartown (HBO, 9:00pm) — This Swedish crime drama based upon Fredrik Backman’s bestselling novel, and it follows the domination of a junior ice-hockey team upon a small community after a retired pro hockey player, Peter, relocates to Beartown for a fresh start. Given the show’s color palette on display in the trailer, I’m sure having a difficult time resisting Twilight jokes. This week, Peter’s attempting to secure the financial future of the arena and the community while coaching the team to a semifinal win.

The Investigation (HBO, 10:00pm) — This Scandinavian limited drama series follows the real-life investigation into the 2017 murder of a Swedish journalist (Kim Wall) in what became one of Danish history’s most notorious criminal cases (aptly dubbed the “Submarine Case”). The case is finally coming together but without conclusive evidence just yet, so Chief Prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen zeroes in on the apparent motive.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Alan S. Kim, Madison Beer

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Andy Samberg, Clarissa Ward

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — John Legend, Jermaine Fowler, Arlo Parks

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Jamie Dornan, Kelly Marie Tran

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Kenan Thompson, Steven Yeun, Julien Baker