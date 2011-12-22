What’s On Tonight: ‘Billy on the Street’ > ‘The X Factor’

12.22.11

The X-Factor (FOX) – Season finale. It’s Melanie Amaro v. Chris Rene v. Josh Krajcik (all terrible pop star names) to become America’s idol. I’m voting for Josh because of his initials, and also because he didn’t write a rap called “Young Homies” or mess up “I Believe I Can Fly.”

Billy on the Street (Fuse) – After watching just the promo clip for “Billy on the Street,” a friend of mine emailed me saying, “I was laughing-crying by the end of it.” One anonymous friend can’t be wrong!

Extreme Christmas Trees (TLC) – There had better be at least one reindeer playing the air guitar in front of a group of elves moshing, or I’m out.

Beavis and Butt-head (MTV) – Season finale. Does Mike Judge ever accidently begin laughing like Beavis or Butt-head? That would be cool. (Follow-up question: does he do the laughs every time on the show, or are they pre-recorded? Inquiring minds, etc.)

The League (FX) – Two-part season finale. Matt Forte of the Chicago Bears guest stars, and a nation of Forte-owning fantasy players weep.

Late-Night Guests: Anderson Cooper, Lindsey Vonn, and Childish Gambino on Letterman; Jonah Hill, Chris Paul, and Il Volo on Leno; Kyra Sedgwick and Frankie Ballard on Ferguson; Jerry O’Connell, David Alan Grier, Jeff Musial, and the Rockettes on Fallon; and Claire Smith, Thomas Haden Church, and Glen Campbell on Conan.

