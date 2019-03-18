CW

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Season two ends with Tobias making a move against Freeland and Black Lightning, forcing the superhero family to band together to protect their own.

Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — A time jump reveals highlights of Mia’s childhood with Felicity as she and William venture into the Glades on a dangerous mission.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Isabelle turns to Alec for help while Jace takes Clary on a romantic outing.

The Resident (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The team works together to save the life of the Raptor’s old mentor who’s the only inside source they have on the Quovadis coverup. Meanwhile, Marshall takes drastic action to bring down Gordon Page.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — More blind auditions. You know the drill.

Man With a Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Adam and Andi book a night away at a hotel and leave Kate in charge, who refuses to follow their house rules.

9-1-1 (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — A tanker carrying a tiger shark crashes on the freeway and a gas leak in a plastic surgeon’s office happens mid-surgery, but all of that pales in comparison to the horror of Bobby trying to make a good impression on Athena’s parents.

The Enemy Within (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Keaton confronts betrayal in his personal life as Shepherd leads the team to an international operative planning a deadly terrorist attack on U.S. soil.

The Fix (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — This new drama on ABC kicks off with Maya Travis, a former L.A. District Attorney who failed to convict a high-profile movie star a decade earlier, returning to Hollywood to put the accused murderer away for good.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Mandy Moore, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Dean Lewis

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jordan Peele, Malcolm Gladwell, Marlon du Toit, Sharon Van Etten

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Lupita Nyong’o, Vicky Ward, Karen O & Danger Mouse

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Oscar Isaac, Winston Duke, Emily King

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Adam Scott, Taron Egerton, Miles Kane

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Gov. Jay Inslee

Conan: Ray Romano