Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Season three begins with Jennifer abandoned after Jefferson and Lynn are taken into ASA custody by Agent Odell while Anissa teams up with Gambi to cause trouble for the government enforcer as her alter ego, Blackbird.

Prodigal Son (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Malcolm gets the opportunity to interview another infamous serial killer, Dr. Elaine Brown as he continues to battle night terrors that force him back to therapy where he digs deeper into his childhood trauma.

9-1-1 (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Athena and the rest of the 118 team race to save victims of the tsunamis that completely obliterated Santa Monica while Buck fears the worst when Christopher goes missing.

All American (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Season two kicks off with Spencer facing a tough decision that could cement his future after winning the state championship.

Dancing With the Stars (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The ten remaining couples dance to well-known tunes throughout music’s history — so expect everything from Dolly Parton and Phil Collins to Shawn Mendes.

The Neighborhood (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Dave unknowingly violates Calvin’s “man code” when he offers to help Tina re-paint the Butler house.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Abishola must confront the workplace gossip surrounding her relationship with Bob as he begins to learn more about Nigerian customs in the hopes of impressing her.

All Rise (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Lola immerses herself in the world of online gaming when she presides over her first trial concerning cybercrimes after two friends go head-to-head over a deleted avatar and all the assets associated with it.