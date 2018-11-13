What’s On Tonight: ‘Blackish’ Celebrates The Legacy Of Prince

11.13.18 2 hours ago

ABC

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Black-ish dedicates an entire episode to the legacy of a musical legend tonight. After the family discovers Jack and Diane aren’t familiar with Prince, each member attempts to explain Prince’s tremendous impact on their lives through his music.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — When a street artist’s mural is stolen, the team uncovers a larger conspiracy involving a Navy contractor and the safety of ocean mammals.

The Conners (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — D.J. is at the mercy of Marlene this week when Geena returns to find that he hasn’t respected her wishes to take Mary to church.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — After Nora lets slip some upsetting news about the future to her mother, Barry enlists his wife’s help in tracking down a new meta to try to get her mind off what might happen.

The Gifted (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Thunderbird and Blink have a long-awaited confrontation while the Mutant Underground goes to great lengths to keep Reed’s destructive powers in check.

The Kids Are Alright (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Wendi tries to distract Peggy with a girl’s day out so that Eddie and his brothers can clean up a mess they made back at home before their mother finds out.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Tobia pressures Khalil to step into Syonide’s shoes while Jefferson and Anissa work together to investigate a creepy man at the clinic.

FBI (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Maggie and OA track a group of robbers impersonating NYPD officers in order to target armored trucks.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Murtaugh enlists the help of Cole’s former mentor to solve a high-stakes cartel case.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — We learn more about Jack’s time in the war as he takes a road trip with Rebecca in the past while in the present, Zoe and Kevin visit Vietnam.

Splitting Up Together (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Lena and Martin’s escalating battle for control of the house is put on hold when Milo announces he wants to go to a school for the gifted — to which they think he will not be accepted.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — A deadly car explosion prompts the team to investigate a professor and former member of a student protest organization.

The Rookie (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — The rookies are temporarily placed with new training officers, and Nolan is forced to team up with Officer Lopez, who takes him on a call that teaches them both a lesson in kindness.

New Amsterdam (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Max must weigh his personal health against his demands at the hospital when a big transplant procedure is on the line.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Kurt Russell, Tessa Thompson, Jake Owen

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Viola Davis, Wyatt Russell, Muse

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Rachel Weisz, Jason Mantzoukas, Demetri Martin, Dolph Lundgren

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Jeff Goldblum, Dick Cavett, Mark Iacono, Caitlin Kalafus

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Dominic West, Justin Hartley, Elle King

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Jenifer Lewis

