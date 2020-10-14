If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Blackpink: Light Up the Sky (Netflix documentary film) — Fans of the highest-charting female K-pop group in history can now head behind the scenes with Blackpink ahead of their 2019 Coachella performance. As they reach new heights, the quartet will reflect on the highs and lows of fame while cementing their success that shall not be deterred by borders or barriers in language.

2020 Billboard Music Awards (NBC, 8:00pm EST) — Host Kelly Clarkson will be coming at you from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with performances from Sia, Alicia Keys, BTS, Demi Lovato, Post Malone, and more.

Devils (CW, 8:00pm EST) — Massimo’s feeling betrayed by Dominic, so a plan gets hatched to create a scandal and publish an exposé, but a discovery about Dominic leads to second thoughts.

Coroner (CW, 9:00pm EST) — A body with no ID lands in the middle of the road and few establishing clues, and Jenny is on the case.

Archer (FXX, 10:00pm EST) — Archer’s date gets a peek at a top-secret dossier while the date shares his deepest desires.

Late Show With Stephen Colbert — John Lithgow, Jonathan Alter.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — John Cusack, Leslie Jones

Late Night With Jimmy Fallon — Jim Parsons, Shepard Smith, BTS

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Joan Jett

Hubie Halloween (Netflix film) — This movie might be wonderfully funny escapism for you, or it might be Adam Sandler’s revenge for not receiving an Oscar nomination for Uncut Gems. Perhaps it can be both things? Regardless of intent from the Sandman, settle in for the latest Happy Madison production, which follows Sandler’s Hubie Dubois, a Halloween safety crusader who gets sucked into a murder mystery. Kevin James and Kenan Thompson play cops, and more co-stars include Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Noah Schnapp, Steve Buscemi, and Maya Rudolph.