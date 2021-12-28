The Book of Boba Fett: Season 1 Premiere (Disney+ series) — The middle-of-the-night drop now favored by Disney+ shows is coming your way. When that happens, the iconic bounty hunter turns into a crime lord following his surfacing in The Mandalorian‘s second season. The very dead Jabba the Hutt has left a void in the galactic organized-crime realm, and Boba Fett is all too happy to fill it, but not by ruling by fear. Rather, he’s asking for respect, so we’ll see how that goes. Expect to see mercenary Fennec Shand along the way as these two head into underworld adventures that take them to Tatooine. It’s doubtful that we’ll see any Baby Yoda here, but one can hope for a miracle.

In case you missed these recent picks:

Don’t Look Up (Netflix film) — Director Adam McKay brings us the latest assembling of an A-list cast (Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Kid Cudi, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, and Ariana Grande) to satirically tackle a pretty serious subject that’s dealt with in an unserious way. Here, an asteroid’s about to slam into Earth and potentially kill off humanity, and of course, people aren’t dealing with this in the most civilized way.

Being The Ricardos (Amazon Prime movie) — Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem take a stab at roles that are more challenging than mere physical transformations. As well, this isn’t merely a light and fluffy production, given that Aaron Sorkin has infused the story with not only the complexity of the pair’s working and professional relationships but also the drama inherent with cultural and political controversy. In addition, expect to see some scandalous accusations flying, along with peeks behind closed doors during one pivotal week of I Love Lucy production. J.K. Simmons also appears in this project because he’s basically in everything these days.

Emily In Paris: Season 2 (Netflix series) — Somehow, the newest show from primetime TV king Darren Star has already returned (pandemic be damned) to pull some attention from the Sex And The City revival. Lily Collins returns as the mildly offensive protagonist, who must clean up the mess from spending the night with the hot chef who very much has a girlfriend. Justice for the gross, unwashed skillet, y’all.