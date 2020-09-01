What’s On Tonight: Two Very Different Storytimes On Netflix And The CW

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices (Netflix series) — The first season of this series focuses upon Black celebrities and artists (including Lupita Nyong’o, Common, Tiffany Haddish, Jill Scott, and more) reading children’s stories from Black authors who showcase the Black experience. There’s no rule against adults enjoying this show too, you know. Sometimes, especially now, it’s fun to pretend to be a kid again. However, each book (from I Love My Hair to Firebird to I Am Enough to Pretty Grown Face and ABC’s For Girls Like Me) will revolve around themes like identity, respect, justice, and action, which should also provide a nice jumping-off point for difficult conversations.

Tell Me A Story (CW 9:00pm EST) — If you’re looking for more of a psychological-thriller bent to your stories, this show should fit the bill well. This week, Eddie’s feeling the brunt of Jordan’s tortuous ways while Kayla and Nick consider the future of their relationship.

Transplant (NBC 10:00pm EST) — This new drama series follows a trained doctor from Syria who works to save the wounded but finds a new opportunity after a life-changing event.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp (HBO 10:00pm EST) — The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers both get deep-dive, all-access journeys into their season prep. Enjoy!