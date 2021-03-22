Breeders (FX, 10:00pm) — Martin Freeman’s starring turn in this comedy enters the sophomore season with new parenting challenges. The kids are still pretty much in control of the situation with Ava and Luke growing up fast, and Paul and Ally’s parenting style starting to lose its charm. Meanwhile, Luke’s having issues at school and Ava has unrelated concerns of her own. Expect to soon see these episodes on a Hulu next-day basis.

Bulletproof (CW, 8:00pm) — Bishop and Pike go to prison and make the best of the situation while Arjana and Tanner team up with their case taking an unexpected turn.

Beartown (HBO, 9:00pm) — This Swedish crime drama based upon Fredrik Backman’s bestselling novel, and it follows the domination of a junior ice-hockey team upon a small community after a retired pro hockey player, Peter, relocates to Beartown for a fresh start. This week, Peter’s place with the team is on the line, and he’s facing immense hostility.

Debris (NBC, 10:00pm) — A rainstorm over a Nebraska farm includes much more than meets the eye, and Bryan and Finola are still doing the Mulder and Scully thing.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Tracee Ellis Ross, Andy Cohen, Aaron Frazer

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Ken Jeong, Eddie Izzard, Griff, Ash Soan

In case you missed these picks from the weekend:

Q: Into the Storm (HBO Max limited series) — You’ve heard all of those wild QAnon conspiracy theories, and this weekend, thia six-part documentary series begins to chronicle the movement’s evolution. Filmmaker Cullen Hoback drives into the rabbit hole to reveal how the mysterious “Q” wields conspiracies as information warfare to manipulate thinking and influence American culture. In the end, this series will touch upon the Internet’s darkest corners and explore how “unfettered free speech” (according to the synopsis) can go to dangerous places.

Waffles + Mochi (Netflix series) — Michelle Freaking Obama stars in this show about two curious puppets, (obviously) Waffles and Mochi, who explore the world through food and culture. This also doubles as an educational series about fresh-ingredient cooking, so learn how to become a chef, along with the puppets and a former first lady. Don’t resist this one! It’s ridiculously charming, and the series travels the globe (by way of the kitchen) to help kids and grown-ups connect with far-flung traditions. From the Miso soup in Japan to spices in Italy and potatoes from the Andes of Peru, the food here might actually be more interesting than the celebrity guests.