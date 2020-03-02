What’s On Tonight: ‘Breeders’ Premieres, And ‘The New Pope’ Flirts With Disaster

If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Breeders (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — This new comedy starring Martin Freeman follows a couple enduring some hilarious struggles while trying to raise their two children. Freeman plays Paul, a sarcastic, closed-off dad who can’t understand why his kids seem determined to make his life harder. In the two-part premiere, Paul and wife Ally fight to get their kids to go to sleep before a visit from Ally’s estranged father forces the two to reconsider what they want for their children’s futures.

The New Pope (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Sofia tries to bring a disgraced Brannox back to the Vatican while Voiello takes drastic steps to prevent the Church’s demise, and the nuns make an appeal to Assente.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The team struggles to bounce back after a tragic accident as Michelle learns the truth about her sister’s disappearance, and the crew races to save a young family from a rattlesnake infestation in their home.

All American (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Olivia and Asher feel guilty when it comes to Billy and the position he finds himself in while Spencer goes around him to get what he wants.

Better Call Saul (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) — Mike continues to spiral while Jimmy’s business enters uncharted territory, and Kim’s confidence is shaken by a new case.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The Pierce family readies for war when they discover Gravedigger, and the Markovians are coming to attack Freeland.

McMillion$ (HBO, 10:00 p.m.) — The FBI intercepts a call with “Uncle Jerry” that leads them to capture crucial evidence of a game piece exchange.