What’s On Tonight: ‘Breeders’ Premieres, And ‘The New Pope’ Flirts With Disaster

If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.
Breeders (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — This new comedy starring Martin Freeman follows a couple enduring some hilarious struggles while trying to raise their two children. Freeman plays Paul, a sarcastic, closed-off dad who can’t understand why his kids seem determined to make his life harder. In the two-part premiere, Paul and wife Ally fight to get their kids to go to sleep before a visit from Ally’s estranged father forces the two to reconsider what they want for their children’s futures.
The New Pope (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Sofia tries to bring a disgraced Brannox back to the Vatican while Voiello takes drastic steps to prevent the Church’s demise, and the nuns make an appeal to Assente.
9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The team struggles to bounce back after a tragic accident as Michelle learns the truth about her sister’s disappearance, and the crew races to save a young family from a rattlesnake infestation in their home.
All American (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Olivia and Asher feel guilty when it comes to Billy and the position he finds himself in while Spencer goes around him to get what he wants.
Better Call Saul (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) — Mike continues to spiral while Jimmy’s business enters uncharted territory, and Kim’s confidence is shaken by a new case.
Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The Pierce family readies for war when they discover Gravedigger, and the Markovians are coming to attack Freeland.
McMillion$ (HBO, 10:00 p.m.) — The FBI intercepts a call with “Uncle Jerry” that leads them to capture crucial evidence of a game piece exchange.
The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Shaun and the team take some big risks to diagnose a patient suffering from a mysterious illness that has baffled other doctors for years.
Manifest (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Saanvi shares a medical breakthrough that could change everyone’s lives as the rest of the passengers deal with the aftermath of a devastating tragedy.
Dispatches From Elsewhere (AMC, 10:15 p.m.) — Simone and Peter continue to follow the clues and explore the city as the team discovers the game runs deeper than they thought.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS
Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Freddie Highmore, Tame Impala
The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon: Rachel Maddow, Pamela Adlon, Joji
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Ty Burrell, John Heilemann, James Taylor
Late Night With Seth Meyers: Winston Duke, Surfaces, Glen Sobel
The Late Late Show With James Corden: Mark Wahlberg, Iliza Shlesinger, Rob Haze
A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Taran Killam
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Nina Dobrev
Conan: Flula Borg, Cameron Esposito