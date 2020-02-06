If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Briarpatch (USA, 9:00 p.m.) — The pilot episode of this buzzed about new series stars Rosario Dawson as a dogged investigator who returns to her native Texas after a murder hits close to home. Also starring Jay R. Ferguson (Mad Men‘s Stan), Brian Geraghty (Ray Donovan), and Edi Gathegi (StartUp), the series promises a fetching blend of crime and pulp fiction, based upon the book by Ross Thomas.

Katy Keene (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — The latest Riverdale spinoff follows Katy Keene attempting to juggle her personal and professional lives, as the world of glamorous personal shopping ends up being far more difficult than it seems.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The seventh season premiere sees Jake leading a manhunt following an assassination attempt on a city councilor. Elsewhere, Holt’s trying to adjust to the life of a uniformed officer.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — A bonus episode sees a new captain attempting to get in good with Jake and the squad by throwing an elaborate dinner party.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Sheldon and Georgie go, uh, mining for platinum in a very unlikely place. Meanwhile, Marry’s worried about Missy misusing religion.

The Unicorn (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Walton Goggin’s widower is now offering career advice that doesn’t go over well, and Ben finds himself privy to a lucrative opportunity.

Deputy (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — Stephen Dorff’s still doing his sheriff thing in this series, which is now following a gunman who takes over the L.A. Correctional Facility’s medical wing and endangers Paula.