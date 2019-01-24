Comedy Central

Broad City (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Broad City returns for its fifth and final season tonight. The ladies decide to celebrate Abbi’s 30th birthday by embarking on a cross-city trek, from the top of Manhattan to the bottom of the island, running into old friend and enemies along the way.

The Good Place (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — NBC is wrapping up the third season of The Good Place with the vaguest of episode descriptions. All we have to go on is that “various events occur, in a certain specific order.” The show has never been this coy about plot twists, so something major must happen in tonight’s episode. Maybe we’ll finally figure out how Michael gets everyone to the Good Place? Or maybe we’re just better off in the dark until this thing airs.

Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Gordon and Penguin are forced to work together as the alliance between Lucius, Nygma, and Barbara crumbles when each has a different idea of who’s responsible for the chaos at Haven.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Owen’s performance in the O.R. is threatened so Deluca steps up to the plate. Meanwhile, Meredith worries over Link’s laid-back approach to a patient’s treatment plan.

Siren (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Season three premieres with Ben continuing to struggle against the effects of the siren’s song as more mermaids wash ashore.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Sam is asked to make an impossible choice while Dean decides to spend some bonding time with Mary and Donna.

The Titan Games (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Six new contenders join Dwayne Johnson to compete for the throne.

FAM (CBS, 8:30/9:30 p.m.) — Clem and Nick must contend with a merciless pawn show owner to retrieve Walt’s priceless watch after Shannon stole it.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Jake and Gina head off to their 20th high school reunion while Charles helps Rosa with her love life.

Legacies (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Hope and Alaric set out to rescue Landon and uncover some shocking information about the kid’s past along the way.

The Orville (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The Orville welcomes a new crew member aboard who stirs things up amongst the ship’s officers.

A Million Little Things (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — We revisit the day before Jon’s death as Jon struggles to manage his personal and professional lives while Delilah and Eddie decide to come clean about their affair.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — As the investigation into Miller’s murder intensifies, Bonnie and Nate formulate their alibis while Annalise devises a plan to ensure Gabriel never learns the truth about his father.

The Other Two (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — This new comedy follows an uninspiring brother/sister duo who must contend with the pop-star success of their younger brother.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimme Live!: Chris Pine, Lena Headey, Kellen Erskine

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jada Pinkett Smith, Backstreet Boys

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Michael Moore, Ken Marino, Dermot Kennedy

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Ellie Kemper, Claire McCaskill, Young the Giant, Venzella Joy

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Neil Patrick Harris, Chelsea Peretti, Adam Newman

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Chuck Todd

Conan: Bill Hader