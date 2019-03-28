What’s On Tonight: The ‘Broad City’ Finale Is Here, And We’re Not Ready

Comedy Central

Broad City (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Tonight marks the end of a comedy era. The gals of Broad City say goodbye the only way they can, with one final New York City mission. Abbi’s getting ready to leave for her residency program in Boulder but before she does, the duo scavenges for the perfect bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich. Of course, Ilana gets sidetracked when they stumble upon a $10,000 toilet that’s up for grabs. Excuse us while we go wipe the sweat from our eyes.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Jo faces her past when a trauma patient arrives at the hospital while Bailey and Ben give Tuck some dating advice.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — It’s here people. The long-awaited “bird” episode has arrived. Amy and Jonah’s Valentine’s Day plans are interrupted when Dina brings her babies into the store, which also gives Garrett a big headache.

A.P. Bio (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Jack questions everything he believes about himself when he fails to make the Top 10 of Toledo’s 100 Most Eligible Bachelors, but Durbin did.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — The morning after his bachelor party, Jack realizes he’s lost one of the thirteen gold coins he is to present to Estefan at their wedding so that their relationship will not be forever cursed.

Station 19 (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — When an RV crashes into Station 19, the team races against the clock to save lives, including their own.

Abby’s (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — The premiere of this new comedy follows a young woman running an unlicensed bar in her backyard and facing challenges when her new landlord imposes some harsh rules.

Better Things (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Sam unleashes. What? We don’t know yet.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Colin Farrell, Marsai Martin, Billie Eilish

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Lupita Nyong’o